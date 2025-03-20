NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on DraftKings Pick6 and PrizePicks for Thursday

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

In addition to our experts' picks, don't forget to check out the RotoWire NBA Lineups page for the latest injury updates and starting lineups for tonight's games. RotoWire also has a highly customizable NBA Lineup Optimizer.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Brook Lopez to record over 18.5 points + rebounds at Los Angeles Lakers

Pick6, 12:25 PM CT

There's no question that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are the two driving forces on offense for the Bucks, and that Kyle Kuzma can hold his own as a third option. However, it'd be foolish to overlook what Lopez can bring to the table. The veteran big man is coming off a 16-point, four-rebound display in the loss to the Warriors on Tuesday, and his numbers have been very solid overall in recent games. He's delivered double-digit points in four of his last five outings, including back-to-back 23-point performances on March 11 and March 13, although he's reached the 18.5 P+R+A mark "only" three times over that five-game stretch. Lopez is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game since the beginning of March.

Jamal Shead to record at least four assists at Golden State Warriors

PrizePicks, 12:25 PM CT

Shead has been alternating between the starting lineup and the bench across his last six games, and if the Raptors maintain their resting patterns, then the rookie out of Houston could move back into the first unit for Thursday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Shead has been productive regardless of whether he starts or plays off the bench, though. He has recorded four or more assists in each of his last four games, and in eight of his last eight contests. Over that eight-game stretch, the rookie is averaging 8.4 points, 4.9 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. The Warriors aren't exactly known for their backcourt defense, so Shead could have opportunities to reach this number again.

Mikal Bridges to record 24.5 points + rebounds + assists at Charlotte Hornets

Pick6, 12:25 PM CT

Bridges could use a bounce-back performance Thursday, especially with the Knicks playing on the second leg of a back-to-back set following an ugly loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Bridges was one of several New York players who underperformed in that loss to San Antonio, finishing with 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes but posting subpar shooting numbers. On the plus side, though, that stat line would've been enough to reach the 24.5 mark of P+R+A that's listed ahead of this game. Plus, Bridges has scored double-digit points in six games in a row, averaging 21.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game in that span. He should take advantage of facing a weak Charlotte team to get things back on track after Wednesday's loss.

