NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Underdog, PrizePicks and Sleeper for Tuesday, May 27

NBA Pick'Em for Knicks vs. Pacers

Josh Hart to record over 12.5 points + assists -- Sleeper, 5 PM CT

Hart is expected to play off the bench once again since the lineup change was successful in Game 3, meaning Mitchell Robinson will start in the frontcourt alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. That said, Hart should handle something close to his regular workload from a playing time perspective. He played 34 minutes off the bench in the Game 3 win on Sunday, tallying eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists. He's notched at least 12 points and assists in four of his last five playoff performances, and while the move to the bench limits his upside a bit, he could still reach this line.

Aaron Nesmith to record over 11.5 points – PrizePicks, 5 PM CT

Nesmith was reportedly expected to be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest due to an ankle injury sustained in Game 3 of the series. Still, the forward will give it a go and handle his regular workload as a starter. Nesmith finished with eight points in the Game 3 loss, but it's worth noting that it was a contest in which the ankle problem severely limited him. Prior to that, he had scored in double digits in four games in a row. Even though Nesmith has a secondary role on offense for the Pacers, he has been a key player for Indiana. He's averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting an impressive 53.5 percent from three-point range in the postseason.

Karl-Anthony Towns to record over 34.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Underdog, 5 PM CT

Towns was the spark the Knicks have been needing all series long during the comeback win in Game 3, as he scored 20 of his 24 points during the fourth quarter while making some clutch buckets to lift the Knicks time and time again. He's scored over 20 points in each of his three games in the series, and he's averaging 26.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in the three games of the Eastern Conference Finals. Plus, it's worth noting that Towns has reached the line of 34 P+R+A in six of his last eight postseason appearances.

