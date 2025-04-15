NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Underdog, Sleeper and Pick6 for Tuesday, April 15

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Grizzlies vs Warriors: Desmond Bane to record over 29.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Pick6, 1.30 PM ET

Bane has been a strong contributor for the Grizzlies of late, averaging 25.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists over his last five games. If he's able to replicate those numbers, or even approach close to them, he shouldn't have problems hitting this line. Even though Ja Morant is the undisputed go-to option on offense under new head coach Tuomas Iisalo, Bane tends to operate as the second option, and he's even seeing an uptick in his playmaking numbers. Even if dating back to the All-Star break, Bane has averaged 21.0 points, 6.5 boards and 5.3 dimes per game. He's also recorded at least 26 P+R+A in his four outings versus Golden State in the regular season.

Hawks vs Magic: Trae Young to record under 37.5 points + assists -- Sleeper, 1.30 PM ET

There's no question Young has been one of the most productive guards in the NBA in 2024-25, and the numbers back him up. The superstar floor general is coming off another successful regular season in which he led the league in assists, averaging a career-high 11.6 per game, and he also averaged 24.2 points, marking the fourth straight campaign in which he averaged at least 24 PPG. However, and even though the body of work suggests Young could have a shot at topping that mark since he did it 39 times during the regular season, the Magic tend to limit the impact of opposing point guards due to the slow pace in which they operate. Young's numbers weren't as impressive against Orlando throughout his career. Young has averaged 26.7 points, 8.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 23 games against the Magic in his career.

Hawks vs Magic: Paolo Banchero to record over 39.5 points + rebounds -- Underdog, 1.30 PM ET

We'll move away from the tendency of going with the unders ahead of this Play-In Tournament matchup. Banchero should hold the same role as Trae Young for the Hawks in the sense that he should work as Orlando's go-to option on offense. However, and even though Banchero hasn't been as dominant against the Hawks, averaging 25.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 10 games against the Hawks in his career, his numbers have experienced a marked uptick in 2024-25. In three regular-season meetings against Atlanta, Banchero surpassed the 30-point mark each time and recorded at least 40 points + rebounds in two of those showings. Plus, the star forward has scored 30 or more points in six of his last 10 appearances, averaging 28.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 three-pointers across 34.8 minutes per contest in that 10-game span.

