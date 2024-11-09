NBA Bets: Free Picks and Player Props for Saturday, Nov. 9

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Jazz vs Spurs: Victor Wembanyama to score over 4.5 points in the first quarter +125 @ bet365

Wembanyama has endured a slow start to the 2024-25 NBA season, at least based on the lofty expectations placed on his shoulders. The second-year big man is coming off a subpar showing in the 118-105 win over the Portland Trail Blazers and only scored 12 points, but he should be able to bounce back against a Jazz team with the worst record in the NBA entering Saturday's action.

Even though Wembanyama's role as the Spurs' go-to player on offense is not under any question, the Frenchman has had a few slow starts of late. He has scored fewer than five points in the first quarter in two of his last three regular-season appearances, but that shouldn't be a trend for him. After all, the Frenchman averages 17.7 points per game, and he's primed to bounce back since he's opened the year shooting just 41.3 percent from the field. Wembanyama's size and mobility should give Walker Kessler plenty of problems, and the Frenchman should carry San Antonio to a victory while enjoying a solid start. Expect him to make an impact early in the contest, and he could easily surpass the five-point mark across the first 12 minutes of action.

Nets vs Cavaliers: Nets to cover +13 spread vs. Cavaliers -110 @ bet365

The Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers are playing in the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday. The Cavaliers extended their perfect start to the season with a massive win over the Golden State Warriors. In contrast, the Brooklyn Nets forced overtime but ultimately lost against the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics. The Nets won't have Ben Simmons in this one due to injury-management reasons, but Brooklyn should be able to compete against Cleveland, even if the lack of rest is an issue that might affect Brooklyn more than Cleveland.

The spread gives the Cavaliers a significant advantage for this game, which shouldn't be surprising. The Cavs have been the best team in the NBA in the first two weeks of the regular season, and their undefeated start is not a fluke by any means, as they've looked impressive on both ends of the court. They've also won by double digits on six occasions -- but only once in their last four. The Cavaliers have gone 9-1-0 ATS this season, but the Nets have gone 7-2-0 as well, meaning they haven't been as bad -- or outplayed -- as the bookies seem to suggest. The lack of rest from both teams suggests this might be a low-scoring affair between two tired squads. Even though it wouldn't be surprising if the Cavaliers keep the winning run alive, Brooklyn should have enough in them to at least cover the spread.

Bulls vs Hawks: Over 238.0 total points -110 @ bet365

The Hawks and Bulls have been slumping to start the season, with Atlanta sitting at a 4-6 record and Chicago going 3-6 thus far. The Bulls have been particularly woeful lately and are riding a four-game losing streak. The absence of Zach LaVine (thigh) has hurt them considerably, but if one thing has stayed consistent in Chicago's games, it has been the high-scoring nature. The Bulls are scoring 113.7 points per game, and while that's not an eye-popping figure, it's worth noting that their games have been hitting the over in the points column regularly. Six of their nine contests to date have hit that mark.

The Hawks are a Top 10 offense this season based on their scoring prowess, led by a stellar year from Trae Young and career-best numbers from Jalen Johnson. The Hawks have been impressive in the O/U column as well, with all but one of their matchups hitting the over -- good for a league-best 90 percent. Considering that neither the Hawks nor the Bulls are known for their defensive prowess, and with Atlanta playing with a high tempo regardless of which opponent it has in front, don't be surprised if this game hits the over once again. The lack of defense on both teams should translate to a high-scoring affair.