NBA Picks & Player Props Today: Bets for Thursday, Nov. 7

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on November 7, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Trail Blazers +4 at San Antonio

BetRivers, 3:35 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Playing now without Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan, the Spurs were decimated by the Houston Rockets last night. San Antonio was down 63-38 at half. Now, they're on the second night of a back-to-back, while Portland has two days' rest. The Blazers aren't world-beaters, but their only sizeable losses are to Golden State, Oklahoma City and Sacramento -- very good teams right now. I don't believe Portland should be underdogs at all in this matchup.

Nikola Vucevic over 1.5 threes vs. Timberwolves

Sleeper, 3:37 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I love taking three-point shooting bigs against Rudy Gobert, who plays in a drop defensive coverage around the rim. Vucevic has been great from three this season, making 2.0 per game at 45.7%.

Trail Blazers +4.0 at Spurs

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:30am CT

Nick Whalen: Betting a game between two bad teams is always dicey, but I'll side with the Blazers, who have a significant rest advantage over a Spurs team that played on the road in Houston on Wednesday night. Both teams have struggled so far this season, but they grade out as close to even teams, so I'll take the points with Portland.

