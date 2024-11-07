NBA Picks & Player Props Today: Bets for Thursday, Nov. 7

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Trail Blazers +4 at San Antonio

BetRivers, 3:35 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Playing now without Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan, the Spurs were decimated by the Houston Rockets last night. San Antonio was down 63-38 at half. Now, they're on the second night of a back-to-back, while Portland has two days' rest. The Blazers aren't world-beaters, but their only sizeable losses are to Golden State, Oklahoma City and Sacramento -- very good teams right now. I don't believe Portland should be underdogs at all in this matchup.

Nikola Vucevic over 1.5 threes vs. Timberwolves

Sleeper, 3:37 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I love taking three-point shooting bigs against Rudy Gobert, who plays in a drop defensive coverage around the rim. Vucevic has been great from three this season, making 2.0 per game at 45.7%.

Trail Blazers +4.0 at Spurs

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:30am CT

Nick Whalen: Betting a game between two bad teams is always dicey, but I'll side with the Blazers, who have a significant rest advantage over a Spurs team that played on the road in Houston on Wednesday night. Both teams have struggled so far this season, but they grade out as close to even teams, so I'll take the points with Portland.