NBA Picks & Player Props Today: Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 30

Best NBA Bets Today

Bilal Coulibaly over 13.5 points vs. Hawks

Underdog, 2:50 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Kyle Kuzma (groin) is out indefinitely, making the Wizards thinner than they already were. But that provides an opportunity for the ball to be in Coulibaly's hands more often in what's expected to be a fast-paced home game with a 233.5 over/under. It's a small sample size, but in the 35 minutes Coulibaly has played with Kuzma off the court this season, he's scored 24 points on 22 true shot attempts (FGA + FTA).

Davion Mitchell over 15.5 points + assists at Charlotte

PrizePicks, 3:14 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm looking to take advantage of another injury situation here, as Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes are sidelined. In 34 total minutes with neither on the court this season, Mitchell has totaled 17 points on 17 true shot attempts, plus 10 assists. It's a fairly soft matchup against the Hornets, so I'm hoping he can continue delivering.

Trail Blazers-Clippers U219.5

Nick Whalen: The Clippers have been one of the best defensive teams in the league thus far while playing a difficult schedule, and they'll face a Blazers team that's scored 104 points or fewer in three of its first four games. Both teams rank in the top-half of the league in defensive rating (LAC is 3rd), while both offenses are in the bottom seven thus far (POR is 29th).

Celtics -6.5 at Pacers

Nick Whalen: Boston is 3-1 ATS in the early going with the lone blemish coming against the Pistons — a game they won but failed to cover. Indy played the Celtics tough in the postseason, but this is still a lopsided matchup, talent-wise, even without Kristaps Porzingis. In terms of NET rating, the Celtics have been more than 20 points per 100 possessions better than the Pacers thus far. Indy ranks 18th in offensive rating and 23rd in defense through four games.