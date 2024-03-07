NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Thursday, March 7

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Steph Curry over 5.5 threes (-102) vs. Bulls

FanDuel, 4:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is an extremely high bar for almost anyone else in the NBA, but Curry hitting six threes is just another day in the office. Even with his zero-three performance against Boston, he's still averaging 4.4 makes on 34.3% since the All-Star break. Over the past 10 days, Chicago is allowing the most made threes, and the third-most to point guards during the past 30 days.

Duncan Robinson over 3.5 threes (+125) at Mavericks

BetMGM, 4:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Dallas' defense has been awful lately, allowing the most points per game (121) over the past 10 games, not to mention a three-game losing streak. During this stretch, they've also allowed opponents to make the third-most most threes per game (14.6). Breaking it down by position, the Mavs have allowed the second-most threes to shooting guards and third-most to small forwards over the past month, setting Robinson up for a big game from beyond the arc. He's started seven of the past eight games and is averaging exactly 3.5 makes on 45.2% during this run.

Jimmy Butler O5.5 AST at Dallas (-140)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: This is a great matchup for the Heat against a Mavs team that continues to free-fall on the defensive end. Since the All-Star break, the Mavs rank dead-last in defensive rating and are giving up the second-most assists per game in the NBA. Butler has gone over this number in six of his last seven games and is putting up 7.4 assists per game during that stretch.

