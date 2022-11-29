NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, November 29

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Ivica Zubac under 10.5 rebounds (+102) at Portland

FanDuel, 5:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Zubac is coming off an absurd 29-rebound game against the Pacers. However, Myles Turner is a relatively poor rebounder for a center, and Indiana lacks strong inside presence in general. That's not the case for the Trail Blazers, who have a strong rebounder in Jusuf Nurkic and a capable backup in Drew Eubanks. I think the assignment for those two will be to do everything they can to keep Zubac off the glass, and I expect them to succeed. Portland as a team allows the fifth-fewest rebounds in the NBA (41.2).

Jalen Brunson O22.5 points (-125) at Detroit Pistons

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:30am CT

Nick Whalen: Brunson is riding a three-game streak of 30-point efforts, so we're getting a friendly number as the Knicks head to Detroit. At some point, Brunson will cool off, though he's gone over this number in five of the last seven games. Going up against a banged-up Pistons team that ranks 29th in defense, Brunson is in a great spot tonight.

