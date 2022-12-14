NBA Betting
NBA Picks Today - Best Bets for Wednesday, December 14

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
December 14, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Raptors -4.5 vs. Kings

PointsBet, 4:27 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Raptors will be missing OG Anunoby (hip), but Kevin Huerter (ankle) is questionable for the Kings, and De'Aaron Fox's play has taken a downturn coinciding with a foot issue. Aside from that, the Raptors have a two-day rest advantage, with Wednesday being the second night of road back-to-back for the Kings. The Kings have been OK on the road (6-8), but the Raptors have been fantastic at home (10-3).

Bojan Bogdanovic O19.5 points at Charlotte Hornets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11AM CT

Nick Whalen: With Cade Cunningham officially done for the season, Bogdanovic is pretty clearly the Pistons' best offensive player. He's coming off of a 38-point night against the Lakers on Sunday and enters this contest with two days of rest. The veteran has been a bit up-and-down of late, but he's reached 30 points in three of his last six and draws a great matchup against one of the league's worst defenses.

