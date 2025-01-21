NBA Picks Today: Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday, January 21

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Austin Reaves over 4.5 first quarter points (-136) vs. Wizards

FanDuel, 3:18 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Washington continues to neglect the defensive end of the floor, allowing the most points per 48 minutes (125.5) across the past 10 games. However, I'm worried about a blowout, so I'll just take Reaves on the first quarter rather than risk him sitting out the fourth. Over Reaves' past 10 first quarters, he's averaging 5.4 points.

Paolo Banchero over 4.5 assists (-160) at Toronto

BetMGM, 3:30 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Toronto is allowing the third-most assists per 48 minutes (28.8) across the past 10 games. Banchero is still working his way back into form but has played 29 minutes in back-to-back games. Despite the limited run, he's averaging 4.0 assists in his first five games back, and this is a good opportunity for him to exceed his average. Also, this game has a 212.5 over/under with a -1.5 spread in favor of Orlando, and Banchero is averaging 5.4 assists when the Magic score at least 100 points.