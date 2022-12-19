NBA Picks Today - Best NBA Bets Monday Dec. 19

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Trail Blazers -7.0 at Oklahoma City

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:30am CT

Nick Whalen: The Thunder have been able to hang with teams even without Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and while the Blazers have a couple question marks of their own – Jusuf Nurkic, Jerami Grant – I expect that one, if not both, of those starters will be available. With Damian Lillard rolling (Portland is 5-2 SU since he returned), I don't see the Blazers getting tripped up.

Bogdan Bogdanovic under 20.5 points (-118) vs. Magic

FanDuel, 2:11 PM CT

Ken Crites: Double-Bogdan has been on a heater as of late, but the Hawks are bringing back John Collins (ankle) and probably Dejounte Murray (ankle) from injury tonight versus Orlando. Plus Orlando has won six straight, during which they've only given up 107.3 points per game. Between fewer shot opportunities and a tougher Magic defense, I can't picture Bogdanovic scoring 21-plus points.