NBA Picks Today - Best NBA Bets Monday Dec. 19

Written by 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
December 19, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Trail Blazers -7.0 at Oklahoma City

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:30am CT

Nick Whalen: The Thunder have been able to hang with teams even without Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and while the Blazers have a couple question marks of their own – Jusuf Nurkic, Jerami Grant – I expect that one, if not both, of those starters will be available. With Damian Lillard rolling (Portland is 5-2 SU since he returned), I don't see the Blazers getting tripped up.

Bogdan Bogdanovic under 20.5 points (-118) vs. Magic

FanDuel, 2:11 PM CT

Ken Crites: Double-Bogdan has been on a heater as of late, but the Hawks are bringing back John Collins (ankle) and probably Dejounte Murray (ankle) from injury tonight versus Orlando.  Plus Orlando has won six straight, during which they've only given up 107.3 points per game. Between fewer shot opportunities and a tougher Magic defense, I can't picture Bogdanovic scoring 21-plus points.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
