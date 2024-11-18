NBA Picks Today: Player Props and Bets for Monday, November 18

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Karl-Anthony Towns over 37.5 points + rebounds (-113) vs. Wizards

FanDuel, 1:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I highly recommend searching for a first half points + rebounds line, but I didn't see it offered yet where I looked. The Knicks are 14-point favorites, so there's blowout potential. Regardless, Washington is one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA (50.2 opponent boards per 48 minutes). Rookie center Alex Sarr has also struggled against opposing bigs. Already, the Wizards allowed a 50-point game to Victor Wembanyama, a 27-and-17 to Alperen Sengun, a 32-and-14 to Bam Adebayo and 39 points to Jaren Jackson. Hopefully, we can add KAT to the mix. Over his past six games, he's averaging 31.5 points and 12.3 rebounds in 36.0 minutes.

Kevin Huerter over 2.5 threes (-165) vs. Hawks

BetMGM, 12:58 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I initially opened up the odds looking for De'Aaron Fox's points + assists line after he's had monster back-to-back games with Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan sidelined. Both players are expected to remain out today. Atlanta isn't a good defensive team -- they allow the third-most points per 48 minutes (120) -- but I have concerns about Fox most likely being guarded by Dyson Daniels. Why waste Daniels on Huerter when you can have him bother Fox all night? My assumption is that Trae Young will get the Huerter assignment, freeing him up for extra usage. Huerter is coming off a game attempting 12 three-pointers, and the Hawks allow the most makes per 48 (16.5).

Coby White over 1.5 steals (+164) at Detroit

FanDuel, 1:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: White is averaging 1.6 steals in games where he plays at least 30 minutes, and Detroit can't take care of the basketball. They're allowing the fourth-most steals to opponents per 48 minutes (9.9). Getting significant plus money feels like a bargain in this scenario.

Magic-Suns U212.5

Nick Whalen: The Suns are down three starters, including Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, while the Magic have failed to reach 100 points in each of their last two games against Philly and Indiana. At least one team has failed to score 100 points in eight of the last 10 Magic games. I think that trend can continue tonight.

Rockets +3.5 at Bucks

Nick Whalen: The Bucks should get Damian Lillard back tonight, which is a major boost, but this is still a team that's struggled to beat even the other bottom-feeders in the NBA. Milwaukee may have the two best players in the game, but Houston has a significant depth advantage and ranks third in the league in defensive rating. While Houston is on the second leg of a back-to-back, the Rockets beat the Bulls by 36 on Sunday, so none of their regulars were over-extended.