NBA Picks Today: Free Best Bets for Thursday, February 8

Best Bets

Timberwolves to cover +1.5 points at Bucks

PointsBet, 4:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: These teams have nearly the same record -- the Wolves at 35-16 and the Bucks at 33-18. But Milwaukee will be missing Khris Middleton, while Damian Lillard is questionable with an ankle injury that seems to be bothering him lately. I barely trust Milwaukee to cover to begin with (19-31-1 ATS), but especially not when banged up like this. Minnesota covers at a respectable 51% clip.

Nikola Vucevic over 1.5 steals + blocks (-166) at Grizzlies

DraftKings, 5:00 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Over the past 30 days, Memphis is allowing the most blocks and 2nd-most steals to opposing centers. I hit the over with Isaiah Hartenstein using this same stat when the Knicks faced the Grizzlies two days ago, so I'm going back to the well. Vucevic is a worse defender, but he's on a nice stretch of 1.8 blocks and 0.5 steals over the past six games.

Tre Jones over 6.5 assists (-144) at Magic

FanDuel, 5:06 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Jones has at least six assists in nine straight games, averaging 8.1 during this stretch. Orlando, over the past 30 days, is allowing the third-most assists to point guards. Pass-first point guards don't come any more traditional than Jones, so I'm looking for him to rack up some dimes.