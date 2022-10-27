NBA Betting
NBA Picks Today - Free Expert Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 27

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Jason Shebilske 
Nick Whalen 
October 27, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Ivica Zubac over 11.5 rebounds at OKC (-120)

DraftKings, 3:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Thunder give up the second-most rebounds in the NBA (50.5), and Zubac already hit them for 14 boards in 35 minutes on Tuesday. I think he'll play big minutes again in the rematch with Marcus Morris sidelined. Per 36 minutes, Zubac averages 14.6 boards per game.

Dallas Mavericks -2.5 at Brooklyn Nets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:30am CT

Nick Whalen: The Nets are home dogs here, and for good reason. They're coming in on the second half of a road/home back-to-back set after getting smacked around by a physical Milwaukee Bucks team on Wednesday night. While Kevin Durant has looked like his usual self, the rest of the Nets' roster is struggling. Brooklyn currently ranks 23rd in the NBA in offensive rating, while the Mavs are No. 1 in that category, despite a 1-2 start. Brooklyn has also been a mess on defense – 29th in defensive rating – so I like Luka Doncic's chances of dicing up the Nets, much like Ja Morant did on Monday night when the Grizzlies racked up 134 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 27.5 points (+100)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:44 PM CT

Jason Shebilske: Gilgeous-Alexander's line and odds are both perplexing to me ahead of Thursday's matchup, as the Thunder will be playing without Josh Giddey once again. As a result, Gilgeous-Alexander will be focal point in the backcourt once again, and he doesn't appear to have any restrictions after recently missing one game due to a hip injury. The 24-year-old has scored at least 28 points in each of his three appearances and is coming off a performance in which he posted 32 points over 37 minutes against the Clippers on Tuesday. I'm expecting continued success from him during Thursday's rematch.

