NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Friday, December 27

Best NBA Bets Today

Karl-Anthony Towns under 13.5 rebounds at Orlando (-118)

FanDuel, 2:06 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Towns is averaging 15.5 rebounds in December, though that's down to 9.7 rebounds over the past three games. Either way, this is a pretty high number for a game that's expected to be played at a slow pace (213.5 over/under). Not to mention, Orlando is allowing the fewest opponent rebounds per 48 minutes over the past 10 games (37.8).

Donovan Mitchell over 1.5 steals at Denver (-110)

BetMGM, 10:13 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Mitchell has been strong in the steals department and is averaging 1.9 swipes per game this month. Denver has gotten sloppier with the basketball as the year has gone along and now average the most opponent steals per 48 minutes over the past 10 games (11.0). In theory, this is as good of a spot as any for Mitchell to go higher than his number, especially with a fast-paced game expected (238.0 over/under).

Dejounte Murray over 3.5 turnovers (+125) vs. Grizzlies

BetMGM, 1:52 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Memphis continues to be strong defensively, forcing the most turnovers per 48 minutes (18.8) over the past 10 games. Murray has been a little better taking care of the ball lately, but he's still averaging 3.9 giveaways in December. Plus, when these teams played earlier in the year, Murray had seven turnovers. The pace should be high here as well, with a 235.5 over/under.

Amen Thompson over 1.5 turnovers (-165) vs. Timberwolves

BetMGM, 1:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Thompson should get the start again tonight with Dillon Brooks sidelined for a third straight game. Thompson is a great all-around player but has the highest turnover rate of any ballhandler for Houston (16.2 TOV%), averaging 2.5 turnovers per 36 minutes. It's a tough matchup tonight against Minnesota, who are forcing the second-most turnovers per 48 minutes (18.2) across the past 10 games.