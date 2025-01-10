NBA Betting
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Friday, January 10

NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Friday, January 10

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on January 10, 2025

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Kristaps Porzingis over 1.5 blocks (-113) vs. Kings

BetRivers, 1:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: When Porzingis is fully charged, he's still an excellent shot-blocker. He's played three games in a row and crossed the 30-minute threshold in Boston's most recent game — a win over the Nuggets on Tuesday. With plenty of rest, he's in a great spot to record multiple blocks against Sacramento. When Porzingis sees more than 25 minutes, he averages 1.7 blocks, and the Kings have given up the fourth-most blocks per 48 minutes to opponents over the past 10 games.

Guerschon Yabusele O19.5 PTS+REB vs. Pelicans (-110)

DraftKings, 12:35 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Both Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond are out tonight, so it should be another high-minute game for Yabusele, who will likely be tasked with slowing down Zion Williamson.  Yabusele is coming off of 14 points and 10 boards against Phoenix on Monday and 21 points and 8 boards against the Wizards on Wednesday. 

Coby White O19.5 points vs. Wizards (-125)

DraftKings, 12:35 PM CT

Nick Whalen: This game has the highest total on the slate and should be a dream scenario for the Bulls' offense. White has gone over this number in five of the last seven games and is averaging 22.9 PPG in that span. The Wizards are a disaster defensively, and no team surrenders more points per game to the guard position this season.

Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
