NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Friday, January 10

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Kristaps Porzingis over 1.5 blocks (-113) vs. Kings

BetRivers, 1:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: When Porzingis is fully charged, he's still an excellent shot-blocker. He's played three games in a row and crossed the 30-minute threshold in Boston's most recent game — a win over the Nuggets on Tuesday. With plenty of rest, he's in a great spot to record multiple blocks against Sacramento. When Porzingis sees more than 25 minutes, he averages 1.7 blocks, and the Kings have given up the fourth-most blocks per 48 minutes to opponents over the past 10 games.

Guerschon Yabusele O19.5 PTS+REB vs. Pelicans (-110)

DraftKings, 12:35 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Both Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond are out tonight, so it should be another high-minute game for Yabusele, who will likely be tasked with slowing down Zion Williamson. Yabusele is coming off of 14 points and 10 boards against Phoenix on Monday and 21 points and 8 boards against the Wizards on Wednesday.

Coby White O19.5 points vs. Wizards (-125)

DraftKings, 12:35 PM CT

Nick Whalen: This game has the highest total on the slate and should be a dream scenario for the Bulls' offense. White has gone over this number in five of the last seven games and is averaging 22.9 PPG in that span. The Wizards are a disaster defensively, and no team surrenders more points per game to the guard position this season.