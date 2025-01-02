NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Thursday, January 2

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Austin Reaves over 22.5 points (-122) vs. Trail Blazers

FanDuel, 3:44 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Lakers trading away D'Angelo Russell only puts the ball in Reaves' hands more, and his usage could go even higher tonight with Anthony Davis expected to be sidelined. Over Reaves' past three games, he's averaged 29.0 points on 50/44/85 shooting, not to mention 12.0 assists and 8.3 rebounds. It helps his cause that Portland is allowing the third-most points to opponents per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (121.9)

Kris Dunn O6.5 AST + REB at Thunder

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:33 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Dunn continues to start and play a major role for the Clippers, who may be down James Harden, as he was moved to questionable earlier in the day. Harden's status is the reason we're targeting this prop, but Dunn has gone over this number in three of his last six games, regardless.