NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Thursday, January 2

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Updated on January 2, 2025 4:57PM EST

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Austin Reaves over 22.5 points (-122) vs. Trail Blazers

FanDuel, 3:44 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Lakers trading away D'Angelo Russell only puts the ball in Reaves' hands more, and his usage could go even higher tonight with Anthony Davis expected to be sidelined. Over Reaves' past three games, he's averaged 29.0 points on 50/44/85 shooting, not to mention 12.0 assists and 8.3 rebounds. It helps his cause that Portland is allowing the third-most points to opponents per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (121.9)

Kris Dunn O6.5 AST + REB at Thunder

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:33 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Dunn continues to start and play a major role for the Clippers, who may be down James Harden, as he was moved to questionable earlier in the day. Harden's status is the reason we're targeting this prop, but Dunn has gone over this number in three of his last six games, regardless.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
