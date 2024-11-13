NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Wednesday, November 13

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Cade Cunningham over 24.5 points at Milwaukee

FanDuel, 2:12 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Both of these teams are shorthanded and on the second night of a back-to-back. Detroit is down Jaden Ivey, Simone Fontecchio and Tim Hardaway Jr., while Milwaukee is missing Damian Lillard again. One thing we know is that the Bucks can't defend backcourt players, and this is a situation where Cunningham will need to score more for the Pistons. Cunningham is averaging 22.9 PPG this season.

Victor Wembanyama over 36.5 points + rebounds

FanDuel, 2:29 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This game sets up well for Wemby. Washington allows the most rebounds per 48 minutes (50), and they've struggled defending centers behind the rawness of rookie big Alex Sarr. Alperen Sengun recently went for 27 points and 17 boards against the Wizards. Wembanyama struggled in October, but he's turned things around this month and has totaled 58 points and 30 rebounds over his past two games.

Pelicans-Thunder U224.0

12:53 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The Pelicans continue to battle injury issues and are essentially down to a skeleton crew of bench players around Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy, who looked rusty in his debut Monday night. Meanwhile, the Thunder are without Chet Holmgren, which hurts them more defensively, but the Pels don't have the horses to exploit that.

Pistons +6.5 at Bucks

12:53 PM CT

Nick Whalen: This is the second leg of a back-to-back for both teams, and Detroit did go to overtime last night against Miami, but it's really difficult to find reasons to back Milwaukee right now. The Bucks did take care of business against Toronto but struggled from the field and managed just 99 points (despite taking 56 threes) against the NBA's worst defense. If Damian Lillard clears concussion protocol, that could swing things, but I'm guessing Lillard will sit, in which case the Pistons become an appealing play at this number.

I'm taking the OVER on Nikola Vucevic scoring 17.5 points

FanDuel, -102, 5:15pm EST

Ken Crites: Vooch and the Bulls travel to New York to face the Knicks tonight. The O/U is a juicy 230.5 because the Knicks' defense isn't as harsh as past seasons due to scoring machine Karl-Anthony Towns at center. Vucevic will have KAT guarding him. And Vooch is on a scoring heater this season, posting 20.8 points per game. Over his last six games, Vucevic averaged 21.3 points per contest. Bulls' back-up center Jalen Smith is also a game-time decision due to illness. Vooch might see a few more minutes with Smith out. The K-Train is 3-2 so far this season, so feel free to fade!