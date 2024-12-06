NBA Betting
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Friday, December 6

Alex Barutha 
Published on December 6, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Trae Young over 11.5 assists (-114) vs. Lakers

BetRivers, 2:03 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Lakers have been a disaster on both ends of the floor, but especially on defense. Constantly falling asleep has led to them giving up a ton of made buckets off passes. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the third-most assists per 48 minutes (29.7). Young is averaging 12.0 dimes per game this season, so I like his chances to have an above-average outing.

Toumani Camara over 1.5 steals (+148) vs. Jazz

BetRivers, 1:52 PM CT

Alex Barutha: For Camara's standards, he's on a bit of a cold streak for steals, averaging 0.8 across his past eight games. But he's still averaging 1.5 swipes on the season as a whole, and this is a great bounceback spot for him. Utah is one of the sloppiest offensive teams in the league. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the third-most steals to opponents per 48 minutes (10.3).

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
