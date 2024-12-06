NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Friday, December 6

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Trae Young over 11.5 assists (-114) vs. Lakers

BetRivers, 2:03 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Lakers have been a disaster on both ends of the floor, but especially on defense. Constantly falling asleep has led to them giving up a ton of made buckets off passes. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the third-most assists per 48 minutes (29.7). Young is averaging 12.0 dimes per game this season, so I like his chances to have an above-average outing.

Toumani Camara over 1.5 steals (+148) vs. Jazz

BetRivers, 1:52 PM CT

Alex Barutha: For Camara's standards, he's on a bit of a cold streak for steals, averaging 0.8 across his past eight games. But he's still averaging 1.5 swipes on the season as a whole, and this is a great bounceback spot for him. Utah is one of the sloppiest offensive teams in the league. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the third-most steals to opponents per 48 minutes (10.3).