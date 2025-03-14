NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Friday, March 14

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Kawhi Leonard over 23.5 points (-120, DraftKings)

LA Clippers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 PM ET

Alex Barutha: When the Hornets faced the Hawks, I went with Miles Bridges' points over, thinking Dyson Daniels would be hounding LaMelo Ball all night. That worked out, with Bridges scoring 31, so I'm using the same line of reasoning to take Kawhi's over tonight. He'll be going up against Zaccharie Risacher and Mouhamed Gueye -- a much easier matchup than Harden dealing with Daniels. Kawhi's been on a roll lately as well, averaging 23.1 points across his past nine. Atlanta is also giving up the second-most points per 48 minutes (122.6) across the past 10 games.

Devin Vassell over 1.5 steals (+108, FanDuel)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets, 8:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Charlotte has been sloppy with the basketball, allowing the second-most opponent steals per 48 minutes (10.5) across the past 10 games. Vassell has significantly increased his defensive output in March, averaging 2.0 steals. In the past 30 days, the Hornets have given up four games of 4+ steals to individual players -- Jarrett Allen (5), Dyson Daniels (4), Dante Exum (4) and Jerami Grant (4).

Same-Game Parlay: Walker Kessler to record 10+ points, 10+ rebounds and 2+ blocks (-113, FanDuel)

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors, 9:30 PM ET

Alex Barutha: This one is pretty straightforward for me. These teams played a week ago and Kessler had 18 points, 25 rebounds and eight blocks in 33 minutes. Toronto is trying to lose games and is starting Orlando Robinson at center -- who was essentially a G League player not long ago. Since the start of February, Kessler is averaging 12.9 points, 14.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.