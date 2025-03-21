NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Friday, March 21

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Best NBA Bets Today

Cade Cunningham to record a triple-double (+1000, DraftKings)

Detroit Pistons at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 PM ET

Alex Barutha: These are pretty good odds just on the surface, as Cunningham has recorded a triple double in nine of his 65 appearances this season (roughly a 7-to-1 ratio). This game against the Mavericks projects to be a fast-paced, high-scoring affair for the Pistons, whose team total sits at 121.5 -- significantly higher than their 115.0 season average. Over the past 10 games, Dallas is allowing the most points (129.1), third-most assists (29.5) and third-most rebounds (47.8) per 48 minutes.

Paolo Banchero over 7.5 rebounds (-103, BetRivers)

Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards, 7:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Banchero is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game in March -- only marginally above his season average. He's also shown a high floor, with at least five rebounds in 17 of his past 18 games. He's also gone for 8+ boards in 14 of his 36 appearances. Washington has been terrible on the glass lately, allowing a league-high 50.8 rebounds per 48 minutes across the past 10.