NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Friday, March 28

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Karl-Anthony Towns over 29.5 points + assists (-120; DraftKings)

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Still without Jalen Brunson and now without Miles McBride, the Knicks will have to turn to KAT more than ever. He's been great lately, averaging 26.9 points and 3.6 assists across his past 10 games. In two prior games against Milwaukee this season, he averaged 31.0 points and 4.5 assists.

Mark Williams over 1.5 blocks (+108, FanDuel)

Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Toronto is getting the most shots blocked per 48 minutes (7.2) across the past 10 games -- much higher than the second-place Knicks at 5.4 blocks. Despite some tanking risk in this game, I'll still bank on Williams racking up some swats. In March, he's averaging 1.7 blocks in 27.9 minutes, and he's gone for 2+ blocks in 14 of his 38 appearances overall.