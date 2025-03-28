NBA Betting
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Friday, March 28

NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Friday, March 28

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on March 28, 2025
This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Karl-Anthony Towns over 29.5 points + assists (-120; DraftKings)

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Still without Jalen Brunson and now without Miles McBride, the Knicks will have to turn to KAT more than ever. He's been great lately, averaging 26.9 points and 3.6 assists across his past 10 games. In two prior games against Milwaukee this season, he averaged 31.0 points and 4.5 assists.

Mark Williams over 1.5 blocks (+108, FanDuel)

Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Toronto is getting the most shots blocked per 48 minutes (7.2) across the past 10 games -- much higher than the second-place Knicks at 5.4 blocks. Despite some tanking risk in this game, I'll still bank on Williams racking up some swats. In March, he's averaging 1.7 blocks in 27.9 minutes, and he's gone for 2+ blocks in 14 of his 38 appearances overall.

