NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Monday, December 30

Best NBA Bets Today

Jamal Murray over 22.5 points (-104) at Utah

FanDuel, 2:12 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Utah is surrendering 122.4 points per 48 minutes over the past 10 games -- second most in the NBA. In their past two games, they allowed 32 points to Tyrese Maxey and 27 points to Shaedon Sharpe, signalling the team is struggling to contain guards. Murray has scored 20+ points in six of his past seven games, averaging 24.7 PPG on 48.1 FG%. All of that, plus a high over/under (238.5) signals a fast-paced game that sets up well for Murray.

Miles Bridges over 7.5 rebounds (-120) vs. Bulls

FanDuel, 2:56 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Chicago is one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA. Over their past 10 games, they've allowed the third-most opponent boards per 48 minutes (48.1). But, with Nikola Vucevic dragging opposing bigs out to the three-point line, there should be a better opportunity for a forward like Bridges to crash the glass. He has at least seven rebounds in five straight games, averaging 9.4 during this span.

Bulls -5.0 at Hornets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:03 PM CT

The Hornets are expected to be without both LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller tonight, and while the Bulls have a few key players on the injury report, we expect Zach LaVine and Josh Giddey to suit up. The Bulls' defense and general inconsistencies make them a bit of a liability, but this number feels a bit low given Charlotte's injuries.

Josh Hart O8.5 rebounds at Wizards

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:03 PM CT

The Knicks are big road favorites, as you'd expect, but I'm looking to target the rebounds market with Hart, who's gone over this number in three straight – including in Saturday's narrow win over the Wizards at MSG. We're getting this at plus money, which feels like a fair number given that Hart has gone over in half of his games this season, while Washington ranks dead-last in the NBA in both rebound percentage and rebounds-per-game given up to opponents.

Jamal Murray O2.5 made threes at Jazz

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:03 PM CT

This is another plus-money opportunity (+110) on Murray, who's hit at least three three-pointers in four of his last six games. Denver matches up against a Jazz team that surrenders the most three-point attempts in the NBA. The absence of Aaron Gordon is also a key factor, as Murray attempts 1.5 more three-point attempts per 36 with Gordon off the floor.