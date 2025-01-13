NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Monday, January 13

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Amen Thompson over 1.5 blocks (+165) vs. Grizzlies

FanDuel, 1:51 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Thompson remains in the starting five and is seeing heavy minutes with Jabari Smith (hand) and Tari Eason (lower leg) sidelined. In Thompson's eight starts this season, he's averaging 1.9 blocks. Tonight's game sets up well for him to exceed his average, as the Grizzlies are allowing the most blocks per 48 minutes (6.7) across the past 10 games.

Jakob Poeltl over 1.5 blocks (+155) vs. Warriors

BetRivers, 1:56 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Much like Thompson, Poeltl has been active defensively lately and is in a good game situation tonight. The center has at least one block in seven of the past eight games and is averaging 1.3 during this stretch. He's also hit the two-block mark in 12 of his 34 appearances. Meanwhile, over the past 10 games, the Warriors are allowing opponents to block the second-most shots per 48 minutes (6.6).

Lakers -3.5 vs. Spurs

DraftKings Sportsbook (-110)

Nick Whalen: While the Lakers are always prone for the random letdown game, they'll enter Monday with almost a full week's worth of rest due to cancellations stemming from the LA wildfires. While the Spurs have also had five days off, the rest aspect should play to the favor of the Lakers' veterans.

RJ Barrett O10.5 REB + AST vs. Warriors

FanDuel Sportsbook (-122)

Nick Whalen: Barrett's counting stats have been down a bit of late with Immanuel Quickley back, as you'd expect, but Quickly is questionable for Monday's game and was a late addition to the injury report. If Quickley doesn't play, we should get strong value on Barrett, who averaged closer to 13 REB + AST per game with Quickley out of the lineup for much of the first half of the season.

Buddy Hield O2.5 made threes at Raptors

BetRivers Sportsbook (-129)

Nick Whalen: Hield's production has swung wildly throughout the season, but he's gone over this number in three of the last five games while taking nearly nine threes per game in that span. Even with Stephen Curry back in the lineup tonight, I still expect Hield to see elevated minutes – and perhaps make another start – with Golden State down Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. When plays at least 27 minutes this season (13 games), he's averaging 3.9 makes on 9.5 attempts per game. And over their last 10 games, the Raptors are allowing 40.6 three-point attempts per game (fourth-most), with opponents shooting a blazing 43.3 percent from deep (No. 1 in the NBA, by far).

I'm taking the OVER on Donte DiVincenzo scoring 13.5 points

(FanDuel, -118, 4:30pm ET)

Ken Crites: The T-Wolves recently made DD a starter, moving veteran Mike Conley to the bench. That move has increased DiVincenzo's minutes and shot attempts. Over the guard's last 14 games (4 starts), he's averaged 14.8 points per contest. Also, he's playing a Washington team that ranks last in points allowed to PG's and 29th in points allowed to SG's. If this game is a blowout, Minnesota will be much more concerned with resting Anthony Edwards than DiVincenzo. The K-Train is a modest 7-7 on the season, so feel free to fade.