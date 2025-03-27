NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Thursday, March 27

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Jalen Green over 3.5 assists (-140, DraftKings)

Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 9:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Utah is allowing the third-most assists per 48 minutes across the past 10 games, and Jalen Green torched them for 10 assists in the previous matchup between these squads. There is certainly some blowout potential in this one, but it's a relatively low bar for Green to hit. Over the past 26 games, he's averaging 4.5 assists, and he's reached 4+ assists in 32 of his 73 appearances this season.

Kevin Huerter O13.5PTS

-110, DraftKings

Bulls vs. Lakers, 8:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: Huerter is coming off of a down game against Denver, but he's now attempted double-digit field goals in nine straight games, averaging 14.6 points per game in that span. It's a back-to-back for the Lakers, so I like the Bulls to take advantage of a slipping defense that they just saw last week. Nikola Vucevic is also questionable with a back injury, so I want to hop on this new in case Vuc is ruled out.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O6.5 AST

-115, DraftKings

Thunder vs. Grizzlies, 8:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: SGA went under this number against the Kings on Tuesday, but prior to that he'd posted at least seven assists in eight of his previous 10 games. I think there's a good chance Jalen Williams makes his return tonight, which would ease some of the scoring burden on Gilgeous-Alexander. This also projects as one of the highest-scoring games on Thursday's slate.

Luka Doncic O7.5 AST

-125, DraftKings

Lakers at Bulls, 8:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: Doncic has now gone under this number in four straight games, but we're now getting a slightly depressed number because of that. One of those games did come against the Bulls last week, though we'll trust the numbers here, which tell us that this is a big pace-up spot for the Lakers against a Chicago team that ranks near the top of the league in assists allowed to opponents, as well as potential assists.

Rockets -9.5 (alt spread)

-195, DraftKings

Rockets at Jazz, 9:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: We're eating some value here on the alt number, but the Rockets have had some shaky performances against bad teams of late, so we'll sacrifice some value in the name of security. On balance, Houston has been one of the best road cover teams in the NBA, going 20-13-1 ATS in those situations. Meanwhile, Utah has failed to cover six of its last seven and has been blown out by at least 14 points in each of its last five losses.