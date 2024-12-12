NBA Player Props Today: Best Bets for Thursday, December 12

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Jaylen Brown higher than 4.5 assists (-130) vs. Pistons

BetMGM, 4:48 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Brown has gone over this number in eight of 19 games on the year, but the Celtics are down Jayson Tatum tonight, so I expect Brown to see a meaningful boost in playmaking responsibility. With Brown on and Tatum off the floor this season (222 minutes), Brown sees a huge bump in his assist rate, handing out 4.9 more assists per 36 minutes.

Malik Monk over 2.5 made three-pointers (-125) at New Orleans

FanDuel, 4:12 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Monk's increased role has resulted in a barrage of three-pointers. Over his past seven games, he's averaging 4.1 makes on 48.8 3P%. His efficiency will come down sooner than later, but I wouldn't bet on that being the case tonight. The Pelicans give up a ton of longballs. Over the past 10 games, they've allowed opponents to take the most threes per 48 minutes (41.8).

Jimmy Butler over 1.5 steals (+140) vs. Raptors

FanDuel, 4:34 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Butler can be hit or miss on steals, but we know he's a good defender and is averaging 1.2 swipes on the season. This is a nice spot for him to exceed his average, and we get significant plus-money odds. Over the past 10 games, Toronto has allowed the second-most opponent steals per 48 minutes (10/0)