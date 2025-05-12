Mitchell and his Cavs are in dire straits heading into a possible elimination game Tuesday in Cleveland, one the star guard may not be able to suit up for due to the ankle injury that knocked

The Nuggets are in quite the dogfight with the Thunder in the second round, and Jokić is naturally playing a significant role in Denver's success thus far in the 2-2 series. Despite his shooting being well below his lofty standards over the last three games, Jokić still finished the week atop the fantasy heap with the help of three performances of 20 points or more and a trio of double-doubles as well. His 42-point, 22-rebound effort in Game 1 set the foundation, and he's offset his 33.3% shooting over the subsequent trio of contests by shooting 78.3% from the line and grabbing six combined steals in Games 3 and 4.

The third week of the postseason featured the start of a quartet of semifinal-round series that have already offered several thrilling finishes, surprise outcomes and standout individual performances. Here are the five players who most made an impact in the fantasy realm this past postseason week, followed by a quick look at five others that have been regularly outpacing their modest salaries in DFS contests.

Top Fantasy Players of Week 4 in NBA Playoffs

#1. Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

Last Week: 56.1 FP/G

The Nuggets are in quite the dogfight with the Thunder in the second round, and Jokić is naturally playing a significant role in Denver's success thus far in the 2-2 series. Despite his shooting being well below his lofty standards over the last three games, Jokić still finished the week atop the fantasy heap with the help of three performances of 20 points or more and a trio of double-doubles as well. His 42-point, 22-rebound effort in Game 1 set the foundation, and he's offset his 33.3% shooting over the subsequent trio of contests by shooting 78.3% from the line and grabbing six combined steals in Games 3 and 4.

#2. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

Last Week: 52.3 FP/G

Mitchell and his Cavs are in dire straits heading into a possible elimination game Tuesday in Cleveland, one the star guard may not be able to suit up for due to the ankle injury that knocked him out of Sunday's Game 4 after just 20 minutes of floor time. Despite the fact he missed the entire second half of the 129-109 loss, Mitchell still worked his way to No. 2 on this list by averaging an outstanding 41.3 points (on 47.2% shooting), 6.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals across 35.7 minutes per contest in the first three games of the series. The Cavs still came up short in two of those contests, however, leading to the hole they find themselves in entering the new week.

#3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Last Week: 51.8 FP/G

As alluded to earlier, the Thunder are having a tougher time than perhaps expected against the Nuggets after breezing through the first round of the postseason, but Gilgeous-Alexander's play has mostly been indistinguishable from that of the four-game sweep of the Grizzlies. SGA averaged 27.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals across 38.3 minutes in Games 1-4 versus Denver, numbers that even factor in an atypically inefficient 7-for-22 tally from the floor in Game 3. The MVP frontrunner has struggled from deep (21.1% 3-point shooting), but otherwise, his stat-sheet-stuffing efforts, which include three games with multiple steals, have been in line with the lofty expectations that he's earned with his stellar play.

#4. Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Last Week: 49.3 FP/G

The Timberwolves have clawed their way to a 2-1 series lead against the short-handed Warriors after being upset at home in the opener, and the fact Edwards has been able to mostly recover from a two-game shooting slump in which he posted just a 34.1% success rate from the field has been a big reason why. The Ant-Man bounced back to drain 46.3% of his 41 shots in Games 2 and 3, including 38.9% of his 18 attempts from behind the arc in that span. Edwards also helped make up for his 9-for-22 showing from the floor in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday by contributing 14 rebounds in that contest, and he furnished a pair of three-steal tallies during the week to round out his fantasy contributions nicely.

#5. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Last Week: 49.3 FP/G

The Celtics are down 2-1 in the series entering the new week, but Boston has actually held expansive leads against the Knicks for large swaths of time in all three games, and Tatum's play has played a significant role. Granted, offensive efficiency has not been the star forward's calling card – he's shooting 32.3% overall – but he's also posted 16- and 14-rebound efforts and recorded multiple steals in each game. Tatum is also averaging an on-brand 9.7 3-point attempts per contest, and he's actually had better luck finding the net in that scenario (34.5% shooting) than from in front of the line (30.3%).

Top DFS Value Plays To Consider in Coming Games

Derrick White, Celtics

Last Week: 38.5 FP/G

Like Tatum, White is also shooting below usual standards (40.0%), but he still found his way to at least 17 points in each of the series' first three games while contributing totals of 11 and nine rebounds in Games 1 and 2.

Myles Turner, Pacers

Last Week: 37.5 FP/G

Turner's consistency and versatility on both ends of the floor have both been on full display over the first four games of the series, and he averaged 19.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.7 blocks while shooting a jaw-dropping 63.6% from distance in Games 2-4 last week.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets

Last Week: 35.5 FP/G

Gordon had quite the first four games of the hard-fought second-round series, playing Game 1 hero with the buzzer-beating shot. He also contributed a pair of 22-point efforts and double-doubles apiece on his way to averaging 17.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists while mustering a 54.5% success rate from beyond the arc.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks

Last Week: 33.1 FP/G

In addition to his game-saving defensive plays in the series' first two contests, Bridges has made up for offensive struggles with averages of 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.7 steals while playing a whopping 44.0 minutes per game.

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors

Last Week: 26.6 FP/G

Kuminga is stepping up in Stephen Curry's ongoing absence, averaging 24.4 points (on 65.5% shooting, including 57.1% from 3-point range), 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks off the bench over Games 2 and 3.

