NBA Same Game Parlay Picks And Bonus Offers For Tonight

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

The same-game parlay is one of the most fun ways to get into NBA betting. And while parlays are overall risky bets to make, they can also be lucrative when they hit.

Today's NBA slate features five games, but the one that stands out the most when it comes to same-game parlay building is the 10 p.m. ET Nets vs. Kings matchup.

NBA Same Game Parlay Pick For Tonight

Focusing on the Nets vs. Kings game, this matchup has the highest NBA total on the late, set at 226.5.

When it comes to scoring, the Kings can do that really well. Sacramento deploys the sixth-best scoring offense in the NBA. Since the Kings also have the seventh-worst scoring defense, they will need to out-score opponents to win games.

Meanwhile, the Nets have the 10th-worst scoring offense while also employing the seventh-best scoring defense. Matchup-wise, top Brooklyn scorers should be able to finesse a porous Kings defense while the high-flying Kings offense should be able to get buckets on a normally stout Brooklyn defense.

Here are the NBA Same Game Parlay picks for tonight, comprised of a couple NBA player props:

Domantas Sabonis Over 11.5 rebounds (-152)

De'Aaron Fox Over 24.5 points (-111)

Parlay Odds: +207

De'Aaron Fox has gone over 24.5 points in six of his past 10 games, which is a 60% hit rate in that time period. Facing an elite player like Kevin Durant, expect both scorers to put on a show.

On Domantas Sabonis, while he has a 50% hit rate in his past 10 games, the Nets are one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA on both ends of the court. Sabonis could easily blow past his line which is set at 11.5. In the five games in which Sabonis has gone over 11.5 boards, he has gone for at least 14 rebounds in four of them.

You can also take Sabonis' rebounds straight and ladder his alt lines up at plus money.

Where Can I Bet On NBA Same Game Parlays Tonight?

The same-game parlay above was built at FanDuel Sportsbook. A $500 bet will pay out $1,036.32 if both legs settle winners.

The best part is, if you sign up today at FanDuel Sportsbook with the FanDuel Promo Code, new users will get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. This means the first bet that you make on your new account will qualify as your No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000. And if your first bet loses, your account will be credited in free bet credits, up to $1,000.

What better way to use your No Sweat First Bet than on a same-game parlay attempting to go big on your first bet? And if it loses, your full stake is covered in free bets.

You can also create this parlay at BetMGM using the sportsbook's one-game parlay builder, which filters all of your OGP bet selections in one place to make your life easier. When new users sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, they will get a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000.

At BetMGM, you will get slightly longer odds. In the SGP discussed earlier, the odds grow to +225 at BetMGM, which will give you a $1,625 payout on a $500 wager.

Caesars Sportsbook is another strong option to consider. When you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code, new users can claim a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. In addition, you will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits when creating your new account.

Should I Bet NBA Same Game Parlays Often? Bet Responsibly

Whether you are betting on NBA same-game parlays, traditional moneylines, or any bet type in between, you should always remember to bet responsibly and stick to your betting limits and unit size.

However, it is always good to take your shots, especially when you can do so with a risk-free bet like the one discussed above with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

While same-game parlays should not be your primary bet type, there are many ways to use them in your favor as an NBA bettor.