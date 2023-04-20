Nick on DraftKings: Best Bets for Thursday's Playoff Games (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins DraftKings' The Sweat to offer betting picks for Thursday's playoff match-ups. Nick starts by reviewing last night's win for Memphis over the Lakers. Next, they get into tonight's Nets Sixers match-up, with an interesting take on the Net's lineup. Then they talk about the Warriors without Draymond Green. Nick ends with a points prediction for Kawhi Leonard and a three-point pick for Norman Powell.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.