NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Nick on DraftKings: Best Bets for Thursday's Playoff Games (Video)

Nick on DraftKings: Best Bets for Thursday's Playoff Games (Video)

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
April 20, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins DraftKings' The Sweat to offer betting picks for Thursday's playoff match-ups. Nick starts by reviewing last night's win for Memphis over the Lakers. Next, they get into tonight's Nets Sixers match-up, with an interesting take on the Net's lineup. Then they talk about the Warriors without Draymond Green. Nick ends with a points prediction for Kawhi Leonard and a three-point pick for Norman Powell.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 20
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 20
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, April 19
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, April 19
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 19
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 19
NBA Yahoo DFS Advice: Who To Play, Avoid for Wednesday, April 19
NBA Yahoo DFS Advice: Who To Play, Avoid for Wednesday, April 19
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 19
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 19
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 19
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 19