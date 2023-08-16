NBA Betting
Nick on VSiN: NBA News & Team Win Totals (Video)

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
August 16, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins VSiN's A Numbers Game with Gill Alexander to discuss the latest NBA news and team win totals.  What is going on with Philly's James Harden? How many wins should we expect from Nick's Milwaukee Bucks? And what should we expect from the in-season tournament?

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

