Nick on VSiN: NBA News & Team Win Totals (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins VSiN's A Numbers Game with Gill Alexander to discuss the latest NBA news and team win totals. What is going on with Philly's James Harden? How many wins should we expect from Nick's Milwaukee Bucks? And what should we expect from the in-season tournament?

