Podcast: Ayton Signs Offer Sheet, Donovan Mitchell Landing Spots + More Summer League Takeaways

In a semi-emergency episode, Nick Whalen is joined by Alex Barutha to discuss the Pacers signing Deandre Ayton to a max offer sheet Thursday afternoon. Will the Suns match? Should the Suns match? Does this take the Suns out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes? The guys also discuss the most likely destinations for Donovan Mitchell before diving into their Summer League thoughts on Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Keegan Murray, Jabari Smith and more.