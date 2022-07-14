RotoWire Partners
Podcast: Ayton Signs Offer Sheet, Donovan Mitchell Landing Spots + More Summer League Takeaways

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
July 14, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

In a semi-emergency episode, Nick Whalen is joined by Alex Barutha to discuss the Pacers signing Deandre Ayton to a max offer sheet Thursday afternoon. Will the Suns match? Should the Suns match? Does this take the Suns out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes? The guys also discuss the most likely destinations for Donovan Mitchell before diving into their Summer League thoughts on Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Keegan Murray, Jabari Smith and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
