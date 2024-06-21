Stephon Castle Scouting Report: Best College Prospect in Draft?

This article is part of our NBA Draft series.

Stephon Castle scouting report

Height: 6-6

Weight: 210

DOB: 11/4/2004

Castle went to Newton High School in Covington, GA, where he put up impressive stats in his senior year: 20.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.0 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game. He was good enough to play in the 2023 McDonald's All-American game and got bumped up from a four-star to a five-star recruit. Castle also represented Team USA at the 2022 FIBA Under-18 Americas Championship, averaging 5.5 points and 2.2 rebounds, and brought home a gold medal.

At UConn, Castle made a name for himself as the Big East Freshman of the Year, averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 27 minutes per game. The Huskies won the 2024 NCAA Tournament, with Castle scoring a combined 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals in the final two games.

Standing at 6-foot-6, Castle uses his size and change of pace to create scoring opportunities and finish at the rim. He's a solid passer and a tough defender, but his shooting needs work. He hit only 27% from three-point range (20-for-75) and 76% from the free-throw line (83-for-110). Defenses often left him open on the perimeter, challenging him to take the shot. His future success will hinge on developing a better outside shot. Playing in a system with a floor-spacing center could help mitigate this weakness.

Overall, Castle's physicality and skills on both ends of the court make him a valuable player. He can get his teammates involved on offense and wear down the opposing team's best guard/wing on defense. His game is reminiscent of a better-shooting version of the Thompson twins from last year's draft, although he's not quite as athletic as Amen and Ausar.