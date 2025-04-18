Top 5 Fantasy Basketball Forwards of 2024-25: Dominance in Points Leagues

Antetnokounmpo continues to be an elite fantasy asset, particularly in points formats. He has been a top-5 player in each of the past seven seasons. He tends to fly under the radar, typically gaining little fanfare when compared to players like Victor Wembanyama , Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Dončić, all of whom he finished ahead of in per-game ranks. Antetokounmpo logged 67 games this year, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks. The 6.5 assists matched his career-high from last season, while the 11.9 rebounds were the most he has pulled down since the 2019-20 season. Even with Damian Lillard as his running mate, Antetokounmpo has been able to lead from the front, playing arguably the best basketball of his career. There is also no reason to think he won't end the 2025-26 season inside the top 5 once again.

The time has come to reflect on the season that was. Certain players came into the season with high expectations and delivered in spades, while others climbed to the top of the ranks in surprising fashion. In fantasy basketball points leagues, it typically comes down to counting stats and usage, with percentages merely an afterthought. Here are the top five forwards in points formats for the 2024-25 season.

Top Fantasy Basketball Forwards of the 2024-25 Season

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (57.4 FP/G)

Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks (51.7 FP/G)

Much like Antetokounmpo, Davis has been a picture of consistency over the past decade, finishing inside the top 10 in all but one of the previous 12 seasons. A midseason move from the Lakers to the Mavericks was impacted by an adductor injury that ended up costing him 18 games. With Kyrie Irving also suffering a season-ending knee injury, we may not get a good look at the final rotation until midway through the 2025-26 season. Davis eventually returned from his injury, and while it took a few games to get his legs back under him, he is beginning to look like the Anthony Davis we're used to. He ended up playing 54 games across both Los Angeles and Dallas, averaging 24.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks. According to Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, championships are built on defense, something that Davis brings in spades.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (48.0 FP/G)

Tatum is another player who tends to fly under the radar, yet remains arguably the most consistent name on this list, especially when it comes to games played. He has now suited up in at least 70 games in each of the past four seasons, with the 2024-25 season turning out to be his best when it comes to per-game value. He closed with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks. Although his scoring has dipped a little over the past two seasons, the 6.0 assists were easily a career-high, adding another wrinkle to his already impressive fantasy skill set. Along with Jaylen Brown, Tatum has the Celtics poised for another title run, something that feels like it could be a regular thing moving forward. Still only 27, Tatum is theoretically yet to hit his prime, a scary thought given how good he has been to this point in his career. While he probably doesn't have the upside of players like Wembanyama or Jokic, Tatum should have no problems being a first-round asset for at least the next 3-4 years.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (47.1 FP/G)

On the other end of the spectrum is James, who just continues to defy logic with his longevity. Despite being in his 22nd season as a professional, James turned in another top-10 season, while also playing at least 70 games for the second straight year. He has now finished inside the top 10 in 21 straight campaigns. While his overall numbers have taken a hit over the years, his ability to fill the stat sheet is unwavering. The 2024-25 season brought with it averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks. Although it would be foolish to question what he might do next season, the fact he will be playing alongside Doncic could mean some compromise. James will likely be available outside the first round in drafts but could very well prove us all wrong again.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans (44.6 FP/G)

The Pelicans' campaign was hurt by injuries, but if there was a silver lining, it was the fact that Williamson had his best season in terms of per-game numbers, averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks. In fact, the rebounds, assists, steals and blocks were all career-best numbers. New Orleans will almost certainly be better next season, if not only for the fact that they should be a lot healthier. Williamson should continue to be in position to put up huge numbers as a lead offensive option. With Brandon Ingram being dealt to Toronto, even more usage could be available for Williamson.

Honorable Mentions

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns (43.3 FP/G)

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic (43.3 FP/G)

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks (43.1 FP/G)

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors (41.6 FP/G)

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic (40.6 FP/G)