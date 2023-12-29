Fantasy Basketball
Video Shorts: Week 11 Waiver Wire Advice, Shortened Pod

Written by 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
December 29, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

With Shannon and Alex on the road for the holidays, Ken broadcasts the Friday pod solo to provide fans with a quick update on the latest news and give free agent waiver wire pick-up ideas for the upcoming Week 11.  Ken is high on young Piston guard Jaden Ivey, to name one of his six suggestions.  Please watch:

For all the latest fantasy basketball videos, please go LIKE and SUBSCRIBE RotoWire's new fantasy hoops YouTube Channel.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
