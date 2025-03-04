NBA Betting
VSiN: Alex Previews Tuesday Night Betting Slate

VSiN: Alex Previews Tuesday Night Betting Slate

Written by 
Joe Bartel 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on March 4, 2025

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Joe Bartel, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss Tuesday's NBA Betting Slate with RotoWire NBA Senior Editor Alex Barutha. They start with Warriors at New York, which has Karl-Anthony Towns listed as questionable. They then move on to possible Western Conference Play-In teams and other wagers. (Segment aired March 4th, 2025)

Get FREE VSiN Pro access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits and more. Now through NCAA championship week at https://vsin.com/champweek/?tpcc=rotowire . Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific. 

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Joe Bartel
Joe Bartel
Joe Bartel is RotoWire's Operations Specialist and football contributor among many other things. When not at the office, he's probably playing a variety of Gen 4 console games or rooting on his beloved Green Bay Packers.
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
