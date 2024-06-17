NBA Betting
When Does NBA Free Agency Start? Key Dates and Top Players

Curious about when NBA Free Agency starts? You're in the right place! In this article, we'll cover the start date, key dates to remember, and potential players on the move.

NBA Free Agency Start Date

  • The day after the NBA Finals, each NBA team may begin negotiating with upcoming free agents on its roster.
  • Beginning at 6 pm ET on June 30: Each NBA team can start negotiating with all other upcoming free agents.
  • After noon ET on July 6: NBA teams can begin signing free agents

Top NBA Free Agents

  1. LeBron James - Player Option
  2. Paul George - Player Option
  3. Tyrese Maxey - Restricted
  4. Pascal Siakam - Unrestricted
  5. James Harden - Unrestricted
  6. OG Anunoby - Player Option
  7. Immanuel Quickley - Restricted
  8. Miles Bridges - Unrestricted
  9. DeMar DeRozan - Unrestricted
  10. Malik Monk - Unrestricted
  11. Isaiah Hartenstein - Unrestricted
  12. Nic Claxton - Unrestricted
  13. D'Angelo Russell - Player Option
  14. Klay Thompson - Unrestricted
  15. De'Anthony Melton - Unrestricted
  16. Tyus Jones - Unrestricted
  17. Tobias Harris - Unrestricted
  18. Gary Trent - Unrestricted
  19. Buddy Hield - Unrestricted
  20. Gary Payton - Player Option
  21. Markelle Fultz - Unrestricted

NBA Free Agency Odds

Next team odds are from the DraftKings Sportsbook (accurate as of time of publishing).

LeBron James

  • Lakers (-425)
  • Cavaliers (+750)
  • Suns (+1000)

Paul George

  • Clippers (-215)
  • 76ers (+280)
  • Thunder (+400)

Klay Thompson

  • Warriors (+100)
  • Magic (+175)
  • Lakers (+1000)

