When Does NBA Free Agency Start? Key Dates and Top Players

Curious about when NBA Free Agency starts? You're in the right place! In this article, we'll cover the start date, key dates to remember, and potential players on the move.
NBA Free Agency Start Date
- The day after the NBA Finals, each NBA team may begin negotiating with upcoming free agents on its roster.
- Beginning at 6 pm ET on June 30: Each NBA team can start negotiating with all other upcoming free agents.
- After noon ET on July 6: NBA teams can begin signing free agents
Top NBA Free Agents
- LeBron James - Player Option
- Paul George - Player Option
- Tyrese Maxey - Restricted
- Pascal Siakam - Unrestricted
- James Harden - Unrestricted
- OG Anunoby - Player Option
- Immanuel Quickley - Restricted
- Miles Bridges - Unrestricted
- DeMar DeRozan - Unrestricted
- Malik Monk - Unrestricted
- Isaiah Hartenstein - Unrestricted
- Nic Claxton - Unrestricted
- D'Angelo Russell - Player Option
- Klay Thompson - Unrestricted
- De'Anthony Melton - Unrestricted
- Tyus Jones - Unrestricted
- Tobias Harris - Unrestricted
- Gary Trent - Unrestricted
- Buddy Hield - Unrestricted
- Gary Payton - Player Option
- Markelle Fultz - Unrestricted
NBA Free Agency Odds
Next team odds are from the DraftKings Sportsbook (accurate as of time of publishing).
LeBron James
- Lakers (-425)
- Cavaliers (+750)
- Suns (+1000)
Paul George
- Clippers (-215)
- 76ers (+280)
- Thunder (+400)
Klay Thompson
- Warriors (+100)
- Magic (+175)
- Lakers (+1000)