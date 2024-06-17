When Does NBA Free Agency Start? Key Dates and Top Players

Curious about when NBA Free Agency starts? You're in the right place! In this article, we'll cover the start date, key dates to remember, and potential players on the move.

NBA Free Agency Start Date

The day after the NBA Finals , each NBA team may begin negotiating with upcoming free agents on its roster.

, each NBA team may begin negotiating with upcoming free agents on its roster. Beginning at 6 pm ET on June 30: Each NBA team can start negotiating with all other upcoming free agents.

Each NBA team can start negotiating with all other upcoming free agents. After noon ET on July 6: NBA teams can begin signing free agents

Top NBA Free Agents

LeBron James - Player Option Paul George - Player Option Tyrese Maxey - Restricted Pascal Siakam - Unrestricted James Harden - Unrestricted OG Anunoby - Player Option Immanuel Quickley - Restricted Miles Bridges - Unrestricted DeMar DeRozan - Unrestricted Malik Monk - Unrestricted Isaiah Hartenstein - Unrestricted Nic Claxton - Unrestricted D'Angelo Russell - Player Option Klay Thompson - Unrestricted De'Anthony Melton - Unrestricted Tyus Jones - Unrestricted Tobias Harris - Unrestricted Gary Trent - Unrestricted Buddy Hield - Unrestricted Gary Payton - Player Option Markelle Fultz - Unrestricted

NBA Free Agency Odds

Next team odds are from the DraftKings Sportsbook (accurate as of time of publishing).

LeBron James

Lakers (-425)

Cavaliers (+750)

Suns (+1000)

Paul George

Clippers (-215)

76ers (+280)

Thunder (+400)

Klay Thompson