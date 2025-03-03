Who Is The Softest Team In The NBA For The 2024-2025 Season?

A favorite topic around the sports industry is debating whether certain teams are "soft" and whether that is to blame for any shortcoming in a given season. With that in mind, RotoWire set out to determine which NBA teams are the "softest" and whether the created metric can accurately reflect a team's win-loss record. The metric is based on four criteria, which leads to a total rank of "softness." Those four criteria are: man games missed, technical fouls per game, opponent points per game allowed in the paint and games lost by 20 points or more. (All information found prior to Feb. 25.)

With that in mind, let's dive into the data to figure out which criteria matter to earning victories and which do not.

Rank Team "Man Games Missed" Rank "Technical Fouls" Rank "Opponent Points In Paint" Rank "Games Lost Over 20+" Rank Average Rank 1 New Orleans Pelicans 25th 29th 29th 9th 27.75 2 Washington Wizards 14th 20th 28th 30th 23.00 3 Los Angeles Lakers 25th 20th 21st 25th 22.75 4 Toronto Raptors 21st 20th 22nd 26th 22.25 5 Indiana Pacers 19th 20th 28th 20th 21.75 6 Atlanta Hawks 26th 9th 26th 25th 21.50 T-7 Portland Trail Blazers 15th 29th 12th 29th 21.25 T-7 Charlotte Hornets 29th 20th 16th 20th 21.25 9 Chicago Bulls 13th 20th 30th 20th 20.75 10 Philadelphia 76ers 22nd 20th 19th 20th 20.25 11 Utah Jazz 20th 20th 11th 28th 19.75 12 New York Knicks 11th 29th 23rd 13th 19.00 13 Denver Nuggets 17th 20th 25th 13th 18.75 T-14 Los Angeles Clippers 16th 29th 4th 25th 18.50 T-14 Dallas Mavericks 23rd 20th 24th 7th 18.50 16 Miami Heat 11th 29th 18th 13th 17.75 17 Phoenix Suns 8th 29th 20th 13th 17.50 18 Sacramento Kings 5th 29th 10th 25th 17.25 19 Brooklyn Nets 30th 4th 14th 20th 17.00 20 Milwaukee Bucks 6th 30th 6th 20th 15.50 21 Memphis Grizzlies 28th 9th 15th 7th 14.75 22 Oklahoma City Thunder 27th 29th 1st 1st 14.50 23 Cleveland Cavaliers 13th 29th 10th 4th 14.00 24 Orlando Magic 18th 3rd 4th 25th 12.50 25 San Antonio Spurs 1st 9th 14th 14th 9.50 26 Boston Celtics 4th 20th 7th 4th 8.75 27 Golden State Warriors 9th 9th 2nd 13th 8.25 28 Minnesota Timberwolves 7th 9th 10th 5th 7.75 29 Houston Rockets 3rd 1st 17th 4th 6.25 30 Detroit Pistons 2nd 3rd 5th 13th 5.75

Technical Fouls Per Game

The number of technical fouls per game by team range from 0.1 to 0.7, though the median is 0.3 and the mean .2944. The bottom line is that there is no evidence that technical fouls have anything to do with winning, as the two have an r-squared of -.04. Put another way, there are 15 teams in playoff position clear of the play-in tournament. Of those 15, five averaged at least 0.4 technical fouls per game. Drilling down a bit further, Houston leads the league with 0.7 technical fouls per game, yet is five games clear of the play-in tournament with a record of 37-23.

Man Games Missed

Man games missed have more of an impact on the outcome of games with an r-squared of -.236. The median number of games missed per team is 166 and the mean 149.61. Using the same 15-team sample, seven have more man games missed than the median and mean. The range of games missed is a bit more intriguing, as the Spurs have the fewest man games missed with 75 and the Nets the most with 297. Seven of the 11 teams with the most missed games are in the play-in tournament or worse. Of the teams with the 19 fewest man games missed, 11 are among the top six seeds in their conference.

Opponent Points Per Game Inside the Paint

The days of bruising big men such as Shaquille O'Neal may be behind us, but getting the ball into the paint and around the basket is still one of the most efficient ways to put up points. It doesn't come as much surprise that the r-squared for opponent points per game inside the paint allowed rises to -.3984. Four of the five worst-ranked teams in the category are in the play-in tournament or worse. Meanwhile, eight of the 10 teams with the fewest opponent points per game allowed inside the paint are a top-six seed in their conference. The three worst teams at defending around the rim are the Bulls, Pelicans and Wizards, who have a combined record of 52-129. The three ball may get the highlights, but interior defense is still a key to team success.

Games Lost by 20+

It may not come as much of a surprise that blowout losses are most common among teams with the most overall losses. The r-squared between wins and games lost by 20 or more points is -.6968. The two teams with an outlier number of blowout losses are the Wizards (18) and Blazers (15), who have combined to have a 38-82 record. Of the 16 teams with the most blowout losses, ranging from six to 18, only four of those teams have a top-six seed in their respective conferences.

Overall/Takeaways

Overall, the "soft" metric created by RotoWire does a good job of reflecting team success. The 10 softest teams overall are the Pelicans, Wizards, Lakers, Raptors, Pacers, Hawks, Sixers, Blazers, Hornets and Bulls. Eight of those teams have a losing record and six have a winning percentage of .450 or lower. However, it's equally clear that opponent points per game allowed inside the paint and games lost by at least 20 points are the most influential, with technical fouls having minimal effect on team wins.