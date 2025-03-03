NBA Betting
Who Is The Softest Team In The NBA For The 2024-2025 Season?

Written by 
Dan Marcus 
Published on March 3, 2025

A favorite topic around the sports industry is debating whether certain teams are "soft" and whether that is to blame for any shortcoming in a given season. With that in mind, RotoWire set out to determine which NBA teams are the "softest" and whether the created metric can accurately reflect a team's win-loss record. The metric is based on four criteria, which leads to a total rank of "softness." Those four criteria are: man games missed, technical fouls per game, opponent points per game allowed in the paint and games lost by 20 points or more. (All information found prior to Feb. 25.)

With that in mind, let's dive into the data to figure out which criteria matter to earning victories and which do not.

Rank

Team

"Man Games Missed" Rank

"Technical Fouls" Rank

"Opponent Points In Paint" Rank

"Games Lost Over 20+" Rank

Average Rank

1

New Orleans Pelicans

25th

29th

29th

9th

27.75

2

Washington Wizards

14th

20th

28th

30th

23.00

3

Los Angeles Lakers

25th

20th

21st

25th

22.75

4

Toronto Raptors

21st

20th

22nd

26th

22.25

5

Indiana Pacers

19th

20th

28th

20th

21.75

6

Atlanta Hawks

26th

9th

26th

25th

21.50

T-7

Portland Trail Blazers

15th

29th

12th

29th

21.25

T-7

Charlotte Hornets

29th

20th

16th

20th

21.25

9

Chicago Bulls

13th

20th

30th

20th

20.75

10

Philadelphia 76ers

22nd

20th

19th

20th

20.25

11

Utah Jazz

20th

20th

11th

28th

19.75

12

New York Knicks

11th

29th

23rd

13th

19.00

13

Denver Nuggets

17th

20th

25th

13th

18.75

T-14

Los Angeles Clippers

16th

29th

4th

25th

18.50

T-14

Dallas Mavericks

23rd

20th

24th

7th

18.50

16

Miami Heat

11th

29th

18th

13th

17.75

17

Phoenix Suns

8th

29th

20th

13th

17.50

18

Sacramento Kings

5th

29th

10th

25th

17.25

19

Brooklyn Nets

30th

4th

14th

20th

17.00

20

Milwaukee Bucks

6th

30th

6th

20th

15.50

21

Memphis Grizzlies

28th

9th

15th

7th

14.75

22

Oklahoma City Thunder

27th

29th

1st

1st

14.50

23

Cleveland Cavaliers

13th

29th

10th

4th

14.00

24

Orlando Magic

18th

3rd

4th

25th

12.50

25

San Antonio Spurs

1st

9th

14th

14th

9.50

26

Boston Celtics

4th

20th

7th

4th

8.75

27

Golden State Warriors

9th

9th

2nd

13th

8.25

28

Minnesota Timberwolves

7th

9th

10th

5th

7.75

29

Houston Rockets

3rd

1st

17th

4th

6.25

30

Detroit Pistons

2nd

3rd

5th

13th

5.75

Technical Fouls Per Game

The number of technical fouls per game by team range from 0.1 to 0.7, though the median is 0.3 and the mean .2944. The bottom line is that there is no evidence that technical fouls have anything to do with winning, as the two have an r-squared of -.04. Put another way, there are 15 teams in playoff position clear of the play-in tournament. Of those 15, five averaged at least 0.4 technical fouls per game. Drilling down a bit further, Houston leads the league with 0.7 technical fouls per game, yet is five games clear of the play-in tournament with a record of 37-23. 

Man Games Missed

Man games missed have more of an impact on the outcome of games with an r-squared of -.236. The median number of games missed per team is 166 and the mean 149.61. Using the same 15-team sample, seven have more man games missed than the median and mean. The range of games missed is a bit more intriguing, as the Spurs have the fewest man games missed with 75 and the Nets the most with 297. Seven of the 11 teams with the most missed games are in the play-in tournament or worse. Of the teams with the 19 fewest man games missed, 11 are among the top six seeds in their conference. 

Opponent Points Per Game Inside the Paint  

The days of bruising big men such as Shaquille O'Neal may be behind us, but getting the ball into the paint and around the basket is still one of the most efficient ways to put up points. It doesn't come as much surprise that the r-squared for opponent points per game inside the paint allowed rises to -.3984. Four of the five worst-ranked teams in the category are in the play-in tournament or worse. Meanwhile, eight of the 10 teams with the fewest opponent points per game allowed inside the paint are a top-six seed in their conference. The three worst teams at defending around the rim are the Bulls, Pelicans and Wizards, who have a combined record of 52-129. The three ball may get the highlights, but interior defense is still a key to team success. 

Games Lost by 20+

It may not come as much of a surprise that blowout losses are most common among teams with the most overall losses. The r-squared between wins and games lost by 20 or more points is -.6968. The two teams with an outlier number of blowout losses are the Wizards (18) and Blazers (15), who have combined to have a 38-82 record. Of the 16 teams with the most blowout losses, ranging from six to 18, only four of those teams have a top-six seed in their respective conferences.  

Overall/Takeaways

Overall, the "soft" metric created by RotoWire does a good job of reflecting team success. The 10 softest teams overall are the Pelicans, Wizards, Lakers, Raptors, Pacers, Hawks, Sixers, Blazers, Hornets and Bulls. Eight of those teams have a losing record and six have a winning percentage of .450 or lower. However, it's equally clear that opponent points per game allowed inside the paint and games lost by at least 20 points are the most influential, with technical fouls having minimal effect on team wins.    

Dan Marcus
Dan Marcus
Dan started covering fantasy sports in 2015, joining Rotowire in 2018. In addition to Rotowire, Dan has written for Baseball HQ and Rotoballer.
