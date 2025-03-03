Who Is The Softest Team In The NBA For The 2024-2025 Season?

A favorite topic around the sports industry is debating whether certain teams are "soft" and whether that is to blame for any shortcoming in a given season. With that in mind, RotoWire set out to determine which NBA teams are the "softest" and whether the created metric can accurately reflect a team's win-loss record. The metric is based on four criteria, which leads to a total rank of "softness." Those four criteria are: man games missed, technical fouls per game, opponent points per game allowed in the paint and games lost by 20 points or more. (All information found prior to Feb. 25.)
With that in mind, let's dive into the data to figure out which criteria matter to earning victories and which do not.
Rank
Team
"Man Games Missed" Rank
"Technical Fouls" Rank
"Opponent Points In Paint" Rank
"Games Lost Over 20+" Rank
Average Rank
1
New Orleans Pelicans
25th
29th
29th
9th
27.75
2
Washington Wizards
14th
20th
28th
30th
23.00
3
Los Angeles Lakers
25th
20th
21st
25th
22.75
4
Toronto Raptors
21st
20th
22nd
26th
22.25
5
Indiana Pacers
19th
20th
28th
20th
21.75
6
Atlanta Hawks
26th
9th
26th
25th
21.50
T-7
Portland Trail Blazers
15th
29th
12th
29th
21.25
T-7
Charlotte Hornets
29th
20th
16th
20th
21.25
9
Chicago Bulls
13th
20th
30th
20th
20.75
10
Philadelphia 76ers
22nd
20th
19th
20th
20.25
11
Utah Jazz
20th
20th
11th
28th
19.75
12
New York Knicks
11th
29th
23rd
13th
19.00
13
Denver Nuggets
17th
20th
25th
13th
18.75
T-14
Los Angeles Clippers
16th
29th
4th
25th
18.50
T-14
Dallas Mavericks
23rd
20th
24th
7th
18.50
16
Miami Heat
11th
29th
18th
13th
17.75
17
Phoenix Suns
8th
29th
20th
13th
17.50
18
Sacramento Kings
5th
29th
10th
25th
17.25
19
Brooklyn Nets
30th
4th
14th
20th
17.00
20
Milwaukee Bucks
6th
30th
6th
20th
15.50
21
Memphis Grizzlies
28th
9th
15th
7th
14.75
22
Oklahoma City Thunder
27th
29th
1st
1st
14.50
23
Cleveland Cavaliers
13th
29th
10th
4th
14.00
24
Orlando Magic
18th
3rd
4th
25th
12.50
25
San Antonio Spurs
1st
9th
14th
14th
9.50
26
Boston Celtics
4th
20th
7th
4th
8.75
27
Golden State Warriors
9th
9th
2nd
13th
8.25
28
Minnesota Timberwolves
7th
9th
10th
5th
7.75
29
Houston Rockets
3rd
1st
17th
4th
6.25
30
Detroit Pistons
2nd
3rd
5th
13th
5.75
Technical Fouls Per Game
The number of technical fouls per game by team range from 0.1 to 0.7, though the median is 0.3 and the mean .2944. The bottom line is that there is no evidence that technical fouls have anything to do with winning, as the two have an r-squared of -.04. Put another way, there are 15 teams in playoff position clear of the play-in tournament. Of those 15, five averaged at least 0.4 technical fouls per game. Drilling down a bit further, Houston leads the league with 0.7 technical fouls per game, yet is five games clear of the play-in tournament with a record of 37-23.
Man Games Missed
Man games missed have more of an impact on the outcome of games with an r-squared of -.236. The median number of games missed per team is 166 and the mean 149.61. Using the same 15-team sample, seven have more man games missed than the median and mean. The range of games missed is a bit more intriguing, as the Spurs have the fewest man games missed with 75 and the Nets the most with 297. Seven of the 11 teams with the most missed games are in the play-in tournament or worse. Of the teams with the 19 fewest man games missed, 11 are among the top six seeds in their conference.
Opponent Points Per Game Inside the Paint
The days of bruising big men such as Shaquille O'Neal may be behind us, but getting the ball into the paint and around the basket is still one of the most efficient ways to put up points. It doesn't come as much surprise that the r-squared for opponent points per game inside the paint allowed rises to -.3984. Four of the five worst-ranked teams in the category are in the play-in tournament or worse. Meanwhile, eight of the 10 teams with the fewest opponent points per game allowed inside the paint are a top-six seed in their conference. The three worst teams at defending around the rim are the Bulls, Pelicans and Wizards, who have a combined record of 52-129. The three ball may get the highlights, but interior defense is still a key to team success.
Games Lost by 20+
It may not come as much of a surprise that blowout losses are most common among teams with the most overall losses. The r-squared between wins and games lost by 20 or more points is -.6968. The two teams with an outlier number of blowout losses are the Wizards (18) and Blazers (15), who have combined to have a 38-82 record. Of the 16 teams with the most blowout losses, ranging from six to 18, only four of those teams have a top-six seed in their respective conferences.
Overall/Takeaways
Overall, the "soft" metric created by RotoWire does a good job of reflecting team success. The 10 softest teams overall are the Pelicans, Wizards, Lakers, Raptors, Pacers, Hawks, Sixers, Blazers, Hornets and Bulls. Eight of those teams have a losing record and six have a winning percentage of .450 or lower. However, it's equally clear that opponent points per game allowed inside the paint and games lost by at least 20 points are the most influential, with technical fouls having minimal effect on team wins.