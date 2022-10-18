Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA is back! After a long summer without hoops in our lives, we have two games to enjoy Tuesday. First up will be a battle between the Celtics and 76ers, which are two teams who could face off again deep in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The nightcap will feature the Warriors hosting the Lakers, who are hoping that improved health will get them back into the playoff picture. The return of the regular season also means it's time to play Yahoo DFS again, so here are some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Stephen Curry, GS vs. LAL ($39): Curry was uncharacteristically inefficient last season, shooting just 43.7 percent from the field. Still, he averaged 25.5 points and 4.5 three-pointers per game. He filled the stat sheet in plenty of other areas, too, providing 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Facing Patrick Beverley is no easy task, but Curry still carries a tremendously high floor.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI at BOS ($23): Maxey is coming off of a breakout campaign in which he put up 17.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 three-pointers per game. While averaging 35 minutes per game, he shot a robust 48.5 percent from the field. With the opposition focusing so much of their attention on trying to slow down Joel Embiid and James Harden, look for Maxey to continue to thrive as one of the 76ers' top secondary scoring options.

Guard to Avoid

Malcolm Brogdon, BOS vs. PHI ($19): The Celtics needed to add a playmaker off the bench this summer, and they did that by bringing over Brogdon from the Pacers. While adding him is good news for the Celtics, his new role coming off of the bench might not be for his fantasy value. It might take him some time to adjust to his role and his new surroundings, so taking a wait-and-see approach with him for a few games could be a wise strategy for DFS.

FORWARDS

Jayson Tatum, BOS vs. PHI ($40): While the Celtics have a talented roster, it's clear that they are only going to go as far as Tatum can take them. He had a career high 32.1 percent usage rate last season, which he parlayed into 26.9 points per game. He's so much more than just a scorer, too, given his averages of 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals. Like Curry, Tatum is one of the safer options for this slate.

Austin Reaves, LAL at GS ($11): If you want to take a chance on a player who is near the minimum salary, Reaves might be your man. Of the four teams in action, the Lakers might have the least amount of depth. Reaves played at least 20 minutes in a game 45 times last season, averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.6 steals. Not only could he play 20 minutes in this game, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he approached 25 minutes.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI at BOS ($23): Harris averaged 17.2 points per game last season, which was his lowest mark since the 2016-17 season. The stats to be most concerned with is that he averaged 14.3 points on 11.9 shot attempts per game after the 76ers brought over Harden. Playing alongside Harden, Embiid and Maxey could leave Harris with another relatively muted usage rate this season.

CENTERS

Joel Embiid, PHI at BOS ($48): Embiid is one of the best center options in DFS most nights, let alone on a night with just two games. He didn't slow down after Harden joined him in Philadelphia last season, averaging 32.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks over 22 games. There's an argument to be made for building your entire entry around him.

Montrezl Harrell, PHI at BOS ($11): If you decide to fade Embiid in tournament play, then Harrell might be worth considering. While he will back up Embiid, Harrell has shown that he can be productive in limited playing time. A prime example is in the 2017-18 season, when he averaged 11.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over just 17 minutes per game with the Clippers.

Center to Avoid

Al Horford, BOS vs. PHI ($24): The Celtics will begin the season shorthanded at center with Robert Williams III (knee) sidelined. They'll have to go small, deploying Horford at the five. That puts him in a tough spot against Embiid, who could easily get Horford into early foul trouble. If that were to happen, Horford could quickly become a bust at his mid-tier salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.