Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There won't be a ton of action in the NBA on Tuesday with only four games on the schedule. There are a couple of exciting matchups, though, including the Pelicans hosting the Mavericks. Plenty of value should open up for New Orleans with Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Herb Jones all sidelined. The second marquee game of the evening will take place in Phoenix when the Suns host the Warriors. Let's get to the task at hand and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

CJ McCollum, NO vs. DAL ($35): With Ingram and Williamson out, the Pelicans will need to rely more on McCollum for scoring. He's already been productive in that department, posting at least 21 points in all three games. The Mavericks are a good defensive team, but a high usage rate should help McCollum in this matchup.

Tre Mann, OKC vs. LAC ($14): The Thunder are 0-3 and playing for a high draft pick again. They have ruled out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) and Josh Giddey (ankle) for this game, leaving them very thin at guard. Enter Mann, who averaged 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 17 games in which he logged at least 30 minutes last season.

Guard to Avoid

Klay Thompson, GS at PHO ($23): The Warriors have been easing Thompson into the season slowly. He hasn't played more than 27 minutes in a game yet, averaging just 23 minutes overall. They hope to go on another long playoff run, so keeping Thompson healthy for the end of the season is more important to them than winning games in October. Don't be surprised if he's held under 30 minutes in this game, as well.

FORWARDS

Luguentz Dort, OKC vs. LAC ($19): Dort had his best game of the young season Sunday, posting 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals against the Timberwolves. With Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey out, Dort should be the focal point of the Thunder's scoring attack. There is some concern here that he could see added time on the bench in the second half if the score gets out of hand, but his salary is still low enough to make him worth the risk.

Trey Murphy III, NO vs. DAL ($11): Murphy is going to be an important player off the bench for the Pelicans this season. He's scored at least 16 points in two of three games and he played 40 minutes against the Jazz on Sunday after Ingram went down. With Ingram already out for this game, Murphy should see added playing time.

Forward to Avoid

Kawhi Leonard, LAC at OKC ($39): Leonard has already sat out one game for rest, and he didn't play more than 21 minutes in the two games that he has appeared in. That left him to score 26.4 and 25.2 Yahoo points, respectively. Don't expect him to see a significant increase in playing time in this game.

CENTERS

Christian Wood, DAL at NO ($26): Wood looks like a great fit with the Mavericks. Despite coming off the bench and playing no more than 25 minutes in either of his first two games, Wood has scored 39.6 and 44.9 Yahoo points, respectively. He's been extremely aggressive, attempting at least 12 shots and 10 free throws in both games. They need his scoring in support of Luka Doncic, so look for him to remain productive in this matchup.

Isaiah Stewart, DET at WAS ($16): Despite the Pistons drafting Jalen Duran, Stewart has held onto his job as the starting center. In fact, he's averaged 29 minutes per game, which is an increase over the 26 minutes per game that he played last season. He's a threat to record a double-double whenever he steps onto the floor, making him a potential bargain at this salary.

Center to Avoid

Kevon Looney, GS at PHO ($15): It's difficult to find a center for this slate that doesn't have at least some upside. Whether you want to spend up at the position or save some of your budget, there are appealing options. With that in mind, Looney is probably someone to avoid. His salary won't hinder your build, but his limited role within the Warriors' offense doesn't leave him with much to be excited about.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.