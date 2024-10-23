Yahoo DFS Basketball: Who to Play, Who to Avoid for 10/23

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a star-studded Opening Night on Tuesday, we have our first big NBA slate of the season Wednesday with 10 games on tap. Our options are therefore ample across the board, and there are several players poised to benefit from the absence of prominent teammates to open the new campaign.

As customary, we'll highlight multiple advantageous positional matchups to exploit at each position for your Yahoo Fantasy lineups, as well as a good trio of candidates that may be best to steer clear of due to a combination of circumstances/salary.

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, PHI vs. MIL ($43): Maxey enjoyed a standout 2023-24 campaign that included an average of 42.6 Yahoo points per game throughout the regular season and postseason. The talented fifth-year guard had some fruitful performances against the Bucks, recording tallies of 46.1 and 53.8 Yahoo points versus Milwaukee. The 76ers will be opening the season without Joel Embiid (knee) as well, and Maxey posted a 31.6 percent usage rate per 36 minutes with his teammate off the floor last regular season. Milwaukee also allowed the fifth-highest offensive efficiency rating to point guards (29.3) last season and postseason, adding to Maxey's appeal.

Scoot Henderson, POR vs. GSW ($24): There are a few appealing mid-salary options at guard on such a large slate, and Henderson stands out as a player capable of outpacing the investment required to roster him. The second-year guard could be ready to take a sizable leap forward after finishing his rookie campaign strong, averaging 18.9 points (on 39.5 percent three-point shooting), 7.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest across his last 14 games. The Blazers are back to full strength to open the new season and have added Deni Avdija as well, meaning there should be less defensive attention afforded to Henderson by a Warriors squad that surrendered 38.3 percent three-point shooting to point guards last season.

ALSO CONSIDER: James Harden, LAC vs. PHO ($38)

Guard to Avoid

LaMelo Ball, CHA at HOU ($44): Ball is once again healthy to start the new season after missing 60 games last year due to an ankle injury. The upside is always there with the 2020 third overall pick, but the matchup against the Rockets isn't the best platform for him to deliver the kind of return you'd want at his salary. Ime Udoka had Houston playing much improved defense during his first season as head coach, and the level of play on that side of the ball could be even higher now that the team is fully comfortable with his scheme. Houston surrendered just 44.7 percent shooting to PGs last season, and Ball scored 27.7 Yahoo points in his one full game versus the Rockets before sustaining his season-ending injury in his second meeting with Houston.

Forwards

Scottie Barnes, TOR vs. CLE ($43): Barnes, like Maxey, is poised to benefit from added responsibility to start the season due to the absence of a noteworthy teammate. In Barnes' case, it's RJ Barrett, who has been ruled out for Wednesday's opener due to his ongoing recovery from a shoulder sprain. Barnes sported a 25.5 percent usage rate and averaged 46.7 Yahoo points per 36 minutes with Barrett off the floor last season, and the former also posted tallies of 40.7 and 56 Yahoo points in two of his three games against the Cavaliers.

Nikola Jovic, MIA vs. ORL ($14): Jovic has been a popular third-year breakout candidate this preseason after some noteworthy performances down the stretch and in the postseason earlier this calendar year. He's also now in possession of the starting power forward job, meaning the minutes should be there for him to provide some robust fantasy performances. The 2022 first-round pick had a pair of 30+ Yahoo-point tallies in the first-round series loss to the Celtics and can stretch the floor very effectively with his standout perimeter shooting, making him a potential bargain at his salary despite a tough on-paper matchup against the Magic.

ALSO CONSIDER: Miles Bridges, CHA at HOU ($36)

Forward to Avoid

Kevin Durant, PHO at LAC ($49): Durant is our second superstar name in as many Avoid designations thus far, but as is the case with Ball, this is more about likely production relative to salary than expecting KD to turn in a dud. The $49 investment is a hefty one when considering the Suns are rolling out a full-strength first unit and Durant averaged less than that figure in Yahoo points per game (45.6) last season. Durant also put up less than 40 Yahoo points per 36 minutes when all of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic were on the floor last season, making the future Hall of Famer's salary better spent elsewhere Wednesday.

Centers

Alperen Sengun, HOU vs. CHA ($42): Sengun is fresh off signing a $185 million extension Monday that he earned with a 2023-24 campaign when he fully came into his own with averages of 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. Sengun is fully healthy after missing the last 18 games of last season due to an ankle sprain, and he's facing a Hornets team that once again figures to be one of the most generous in terms of allowing frontcourt production. Charlotte finished last season surrendering the third-highest offensive efficiency rating to frontcourt players (89.8) and fourth highest to centers specifically (35.8), making Sengun a very strong candidate if you're paying up at center.

Ivica Zubac, LAC vs. PHO ($22): Zubac is yet another player whose usage should be elevated due to the short-handed nature of his first unit. In the big man's case, there are actually two superstars that are absent when factoring in Paul George's departure to the 76ers this offseason. Kawhi Leonard (knee) is also out indefinitely, and last season, Zubac averaged a whopping 43 Yahoo points per 36 minutes when his two teammates were off the floor. When also adding the departed Russell Westbrook into the equation, that figure went up to 47.6. Zubac also posted tallies of 39.1 and 38.6 Yahoo points in two of his three games versus Phoenix last season, corroborating this is a matchup he knows how to navigate successfully.

ALSO CONSIDER: Andre Drummond, PHI vs. MIL ($25)

Center to Avoid

Brook Lopez, MIL at PHI ($25): Lopez's salary may be a bit elevated relative to what he's likely to provide Wednesday, even though he will be avoiding a matchup against Embiid. The veteran big man's offensive involvement took a bit of a dive last season, as he averaged just 9.6 shot attempts per game. Khris Middleton will be out for Milwaukee due to an ankle injury, but Lopez posted just a 16.0 percent usage rate with his teammate off the floor last season. With Andre Drummond down low for Philadelphia likely pulling down plenty of available rebounds, I like the idea of leaving Lopez out of the equation and instead pivoting to Zubac at $3 less if you're paying down.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.