Yahoo DFS Basketball: Who to Play, Who to Avoid for Wednesday, November 13

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Cade Cunningham , DET at MIL ($37): When looking at the upper tier at each position, there's always the potential to overpay given the exorbitant salaries, so sometimes finding that jewel that might be just a tier below can offer the best return. Cunningham could well fit the bill Wednesday, considering he's averaging 43.4 Yahoo points per game and has posted over 41 Yahoo points in five straight contests. That stretch started with three straight triple-doubles, and Cunningham now faces a Bucks team allowing 48.3 Yahoo points per game to point guards and an NBA-high 31.8 offensive efficiency rating to the position, brightening his outlook despite the fact he'll be on his third game in four nights.

As customary, we'll highlight multiple advantageous positional matchups to exploit at each position for your Yahoo Fantasy lineups, as well as a good trio of candidates that may be best to steer clear of due to a combination of circumstances/salary.

We have a typically robust Wednesday slate tonight, as 11 games are on tap. There are several teams on the second night of back-to-back sets since there were also eight games Tuesday, and a few big names are saddled with injury designations. Nevertheless, with 22 teams in action, our player pool is more than sufficient to differentiate in tournaments and with which to find safety for cash games.

Guards

Carlton Carrington, WAS at SAN ($17): Carrington could prove to once again be an excellent fantasy-point-per-dollar value, as he's averaging 26.7 Yahoo points per game after recording a stellar 38.4 Yahoo points against the Rockets on Monday. The rookie already has four other tallies above 30, including a career-high 42 against the Grizzlies, and is regularly logging over 30 minutes per contest. Carrington could be in good position to continue thriving Wednesday, as the Spurs are allowing 41.1 Yahoo points per game to two-guards and 10.3 steals per contest in the last three, the latter figure especially relevant considering Carrington has a pair of four-steal tallies and is averaging an impressive 1.4 per contest.

ALSO CONSIDER: James Harden, LAC at HOU ($43)

Guard to Avoid

Devin Vassell, SAN vs. WAS ($30): Speaking of San Antonio, the Spurs recently saw the season debut of Vassell following his recovery from a foot injury. The talented guard is being eased in off the bench, logging 22 and 21 minutes in his first two games. Vassell has started off well by averaging 20.8 Yahoo points per contest in that span, but he's still carrying a salary that harkens back to his starting role of the past. While the 2020 first-round pick can certainly pile up production with enough time on the floor, he could have a difficult time fully justifying a $30 investment with minutes in the low 20s.

Forwards

DeMar DeRozan, SAC vs. PHO ($41): Much like Cunningham at guard, DeRozan is a player that could deliver a strong return at a salary less than the elite options at his position. The veteran has gotten his Kings tenure off to an impressive start overall, averaging 40.8 Yahoo points per contest and recording 43.1 and 48.6 in his last two games. DeRozan is shooting an impressive 52.6% overall and is the sharpest he's ever been from distance, posting a 40.0% success rate from deep thus far. DeRozan just shot 14-for-25 from the field against the Suns two games ago, and he should remain very heavily involved again in what should be a highly competitive matchup.

Norman Powell, LAC at HOU ($22): Powell's salary has stubbornly remained low, much to our benefit as DFS players, and the veteran wing continues to fill an outsized offensive role in the ongoing absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee). Powell is now averaging 36.2 Yahoo points per contest and after exceeding 45 Yahoo points in two of his last three games, and he's averaging a career-high 26.0 points per game overall on 52.7% shooting, including 50.5% from 3-point range. The sharpshooting veteran clearly has a ceiling befitting a much higher salary, and he's facing a Rockets squad yielding 40.2 Yahoo points per game to two-guards, as well as 43.1% 3-point shooting to the position.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jalen Williams, OKC vs. NOP ($35); Cameron Johnson, BKN vs. BOS ($21)

Forward to Avoid

Kyle Kuzma, WAS at SAN ($34): Kuzma returned to action from a five-game absence Tuesday and posted a modest 22.8 Yahoo points, his third tally under 30 in four games played thus far this season. The veteran forward hasn't truly had a chance to get into a rhythm yet due to the multi-game layoff, and he's shooting 34.3% overall thus far. With his salary one that's commensurate to past performance and so many other options on a big slate, it's likely best to steer clear until Kuzma begins to hit his stride.

Centers

Ivica Zubac, LAC at HOU ($27): Zubac is another member of the Clippers that's been helping pick up the slack in Leonard's absence and following the offseason departure of Paul George. The veteran big man is averaging a career-high 16.9 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, and he's offering his usual strong contributions on the defensive end with 1.2 blocks per game as well. Zubac has three straight double-doubles coming into Wednesday, and he's tangling with a Rockets squad allowing 57.8 Yahoo points per game to centers, along with the eighth-most points (25.1) and fourth-most blocks per contest (3.4) to the position.

Yves Missi, NOP at OKC ($17): Missi has been quite productive early in his rookie season, averaging 21.5 Yahoo points per game and exceeding 20 Yahoo points on seven occasions already overall. Missi is also coming off a career-high tally of 39.2 Yahoo points against the Nets on Monday, his second effort over 30 Yahoo points. The type of ceiling is difficult to find at his salary, and a matchup against a Thunder team surrendering 57 Yahoo points per game to centers along with the host of injuries on the Pelicans opening up additional usage only serves to make him more appealing.

ALSO CONSIDER: Domantas Sabonis, SAC vs. PHO ($50)

Center to Avoid

Jarrett Allen, CLE at PHI ($33): Allen is carrying a questionable tag for Wednesday due to a leg injury, an issue he's been trying to play through without much success. The big man has scored only 10.6 and 21 Yahoo points in his last two games at less than 100 percent, so the risk of another dud is too big if he does try to take the floor again. Additionally, Joel Embiid could be out there again for the 76ers following his season debut Tuesday, which would make things even tougher in terms of Allen trying to justify his lofty salary.