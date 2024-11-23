Fantasy Basketball
Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Retreats to bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 23, 2024 at 5:55pm

Knecht is not in the Lakers' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

After starting in the Lakers' last four games, Knecht will revert to a reserve role Saturday due to Rui Hachimura (ankle) returning from a four-game absence. Knecht averaged 23.8 points and 4.8 rebounds over his last four starts, and while he is no longer starting, head coach JJ Reddick relayed Saturday that the rookie forward's role will continue to see extended minutes, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
