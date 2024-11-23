Dalton Knecht News: Retreats to bench Saturday

Knecht is not in the Lakers' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

After starting in the Lakers' last four games, Knecht will revert to a reserve role Saturday due to Rui Hachimura (ankle) returning from a four-game absence. Knecht averaged 23.8 points and 4.8 rebounds over his last four starts, and while he is no longer starting, head coach JJ Reddick relayed Saturday that the rookie forward's role will continue to see extended minutes, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.