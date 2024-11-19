Dalton Knecht News: Ties rookie record for most threes
Knecht recorded 37 points (12-16 FG, 9-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 win over the Jazz.
Knecht continues to benefit from Rui Hachimura's (ankle) absence, as he made his third consecutive start Tuesday. Knecht poured in a career-high 37 points while tying Keyonte George, Yogi Ferrell and Rodrigue Beaubois for the rookie record with nine three-pointers made in a single game. Over his last three outings, the 23-year-old forward is averaging 26.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 63.6 percent from the field and 61.5 percent from three.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now