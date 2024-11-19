Fantasy Basketball
Dalton Knecht News: Ties rookie record for most threes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Knecht recorded 37 points (12-16 FG, 9-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 win over the Jazz.

Knecht continues to benefit from Rui Hachimura's (ankle) absence, as he made his third consecutive start Tuesday. Knecht poured in a career-high 37 points while tying Keyonte George, Yogi Ferrell and Rodrigue Beaubois for the rookie record with nine three-pointers made in a single game. Over his last three outings, the 23-year-old forward is averaging 26.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 63.6 percent from the field and 61.5 percent from three.

