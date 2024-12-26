Fantasy Basketball
Gary Payton Injury: Out at least one week with calf strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 9:27am

The Warriors announced Friday that Payton has been diagnosed with a left calf strain and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Payton will be sidelined for his team's next three games and potentially longer after suffering the injury in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 115-113 loss to the Lakers. He's been a fringe rotation player for Golden State so far this season, and his absence could open the door for the likes of Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski to pick up a couple extra minutes apiece.

