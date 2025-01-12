Fantasy Basketball
Gary Payton

Gary Payton Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 12, 2025 at 11:58am

Coach Steve Kerr said Payton (calf) was limited at Sunday's practice and is questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Payton has missed nine straight games but is nearing a return to game action. He said Friday that he's aiming to suit up during Golden State's current road trip, which has only two stops left -- Monday in Toronto and Wednesday in Minnesota. Even when Payton is cleared to play, he'll likely have a limited role off the bench for the struggling Warriors.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors

