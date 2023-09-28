2023-24 College Basketball Conference Preview: Pac-12 Fantasy Outlook

This article is part of our Conference Preview series.

Keion Brooks , F, Washington: Ellis averaged a whopping 35.6 minutes en route to 17.7 points per game last season, and Washington is still shallow on the wings. The fifth-year forward is a tough bucket-getter and nightly mismatch threat. A 28.6 percent clip from beyond the arc underwhelms, but it's still

Let's take a closer look at how these pieces fall into place in the fantasy landscape.

USC emerges as a frontrunner. Two top-20 prospects from the 2023 Class in Isaiah Collier and Bronny James come to town, with Collier garnering votes as the consensus top prospect in the country. Other five-star prospects joining the fray include Cody Williams to Colorado, Kwame Evans to Oregon and Andrej Stojakovic -- son of NBA-great Peja Stojaković -- to Stanford.

After leading one of the best teams in the nation across the past three seasons, coach Mick Cronin's UCLA juggernaut watched Jaime Jaquez, Tyger Campbell, Jaylen Clark, Amari Bailey and David Singleton graduate to the pros. Arizona watched Azoulas Tubelis do the same. These departures open up a battle for the conference title.

With that elephant in the room addressed, let's assess the Pac-12 basketball competitors for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Top Players

Scoring:

Keion Brooks, F, Washington: Ellis averaged a whopping 35.6 minutes en route to 17.7 points per game last season, and Washington is still shallow on the wings. The fifth-year forward is a tough bucket-getter and nightly mismatch threat. A 28.6 percent clip from beyond the arc underwhelms, but it's still a growing part of his game.

Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado: Da Souza was the sixth-highest scorer (15.9 PPG) and sixth-best three-point shooter (39.4 percent) in the conference last season. The pure stroke is joined by crafty three-level scoring that Silva can create for himself at times.

Boogie Ellis, G, USC Ellis (17.7 PPG) has more competition for usage, but he blossomed as a 3-point shooter at volume last season, hitting 38.6 percent of 6.5 3PA per game. He also earned a career-best 4.5 FTA per game.

Rebounding:

N'Faly Dante, F, Oregon: Dante's 46.4 percent total rebounding rate was a top-70 mark in the nation. Foul trouble remains an issue, but it improved slightly last season, therefore improving his minutes slightly. After playing in just 56.3 percent of Oregon's 2022-23 minutes, more growth there would be huge for his fantasy outlook.

Oumar Ballo, C, Arizona: Ballo averaged 6.3 defensive rebounds per game -- 8.6 boards in total -- while playing alongside Tubelis last season. The nightly rebounding floor is high, and his ceiling is now high as well.

Assists:

Rollie Worster, G, Utah: Worster's connection with Branden Carlson works in his favor. Utah shot just 33.3 percent from deep last season, but an uptick in shooting performance would likely correlate to an uptick in dimes for Worster. He averaged 5.0 assists with a 2.6 AST/TO ratio as a junior.

KJ Simpson, G, Colorado: Simpson averaged an unspectacular 3.8 assists per game last season, but the addition of Eddie Lampkin adds a legitimate post threat to generate some easy buckets. Simpson overall cast of weapons is enticing.

Center:

Adem Bona, UCLA: The reigning Pac-12 freshman of the year, Bona ranked 19th in the country with a 9.2 percent block rate last season. His speed and recovery instincts, as a primary defender or a helper in the paint, are excellent. He would've been a top-40 pick in the NBA Draft if he declared last season.

Branden Carlson, Utah: After averaging 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game last season, Carlson has the potential to lead Utah a top the Pac-12. He was the conferences fifth leading scorer and sixth leading rebounder, while ranking 58th in the nation with a 7.2 percent block rate.

Freshman:

Isaiah Collier, G, USC: Collier is a dynamic finisher who knives through the paint with top-tier athleticism. He's got another level of juice. The shot is still a work in progress, but he profiles as a stud lead guard with his energy and facilitating. Collier is runs above any other freshman in the conference.

Transfers

Jaden Bradley, G, Arizona:

Bradley is a freight train downhill, but he's simultaneously a solid passer in the half court. At 6-4, he'll bully smaller guards. He has immense upside as a two-way impact player if the jumper develops. Bradley averaged 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in a back-up role at Alabama last season.

Moses Wood, F, Washington:

Wood is a versatile scoring threat and quality shooter that can spot-up, attack off the dribble and get to his spots off action. He averaged 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals/blocks per game at Portland last season.

Jaylon Tyson, F, California:

The lefty is a plus-athlete, capable self-creator inside the arc, and solid three-point shooter. Highlighted by hitting 43.1 percent of 72 catch-and-shoot 3PA, it's unclear how much regression will ensue, but the 6-foot-6 forward is versatile enough to be a serious difference-maker for Cal. He averaged 10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for Texas Tech last season.

Sleepers

Kylan Boswell, G, Arizona:

Boswell is a sleeper because he averaged just 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season, but in reality, the 6-foot-2 sophomore is a top-25 point guard prospect in the nation. Boswell shot 39.0 percent from deep as a freshman and gained extra experience playing for Team USA's squad at the U19 FIBA World Cup this summer.

Karahan Efeoglu, F, Utah:

Another U19 FIBA World Cup competitor, Efeoglu represented Turkey and led his team with 11.8 points per game on 54.1/40.0/75.0 percent shooting. He has a real chance to make an impact for Utah as a freshman. At 6-8 with a strong frame, Efeoglu's mobility and shooting touch create an excellent foundation. He appeared in 80 minutes for Anadolu Efes Istanbul of the EuroLeague last season as well.

Braxton Meah, Washington

Meah (8.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks) is a coordinated big around the basket and should benefit from improved guard depth with Washington's additions of Paul Mulcahy and Sahvir Wheeler. If Washington opts to play less zone, Meah should be due for an uptick in rebounding as well.

Top-10 Players*

*Note: These rankings are at the discretion of the article author, and may not necessarily correspond with RotoWire's official 2023-24 player rankings.

Projected Team Standings

1. USC -- Boogie Ellis and Joshua Morgan provide veteran leadership, as well as scoring punch and rim protection, respectively. The defense of Kobe Johnson and DJ Rodman brings serious grit. Combine that core with the pure talent of Collier and Bronny James -- USC could be dangerous through April. The Trojans have all the tools.

2. Arizona -- Lock Arizona in for a 2-4 spot in the standings. Kerr Krissa will be replaced by Jaden Bradley, who brings a very different energy to the court as a big-bodied guard with no jumper. Caleb Love joins him in the backcourt after shooting 29.9 percent on 246 3PA last season -- 39th most in the country. Keshad Johnson joins the program off a run to the NCAA Championship with SDSU, but he also can't shoot. Pelle Larsson, Henri Veesaar and star center Oumar Ballo form one of the more intriguing frontcourts in the country. The lack of shooting is an issue, but the roster is filled with hoopers. Kylan Boswell is a candidate to step up.

3. Oregon -- Jermaine Couisnard and Keeshawn Barthelemy combining to shoot 40.4 percent from the field on 18.4 shots per game last season is not riveting as Oregon's main source of offense now that Will Richardson has graduated. Georgia transfer Kario Oquendo's 39.2 percent efficiency isn't any better. N'Faly Dante is a difference-maker and guided Oregon to a fringe top-50 defense last season, but it's unclear if Oregon can improve upon that. The shooting of Central Michigan transfer Jesse Zarzuela will help, but a breakout from Nate Bittle or stud freshmen Kwame Evans and Mookie Cook (who is already dealing with an ankle injury) is a swing factor. Coach Dana Altman can be locked in as X-Factor. He owns a 321-140 record across 13 seasons with the Ducks.

4. Colorado -- Tristan da Silva is a three-level scoring weapon, but who else will join him as a nightly producer offensively? KJ Simpson's jumper has stagnated, but the 6-foot-2 junior is still a key offensive initiator. Replacing Lawson Lovering with Eddie Lampkin (TCU transfer) adds a formidable presence inside as well as some swagger. Javon Ruffin (knee) set to miss the entire season removes a solid contributor from the wings. Prospect phenom Cody Williams is skinny and raw, but being 6-foot-8 and ambidextrous around the basket is a good start.

5. UCLA -- Coach Mick Cronin has proven himself among the best in the business. He lost five of his top six players from last season, but the UCLA pipeline is strong. Adem Bona returns for his sophomore season, joined by likely NBA-lottery talent Aday Mara from Spain and 6-foot-6 guard Jan Vide from Slovenia. Mara, a big with great touch and instincts, will unlock versatile offense. Junior Lazar Stefanovic is a key transfer addition from Utah, and there's a plethora of unproven guards that could contribute. At minimum, the Bruins profile as a gigantic team that will be tough to scheme against.

6. Washington -- Running an offense through the middlingly-efficient Keion Brooks isn't ideal. However, Washington got better through the portal. Moses Wood (Portland) and Paul Mulcahy (Rutgers) bring multi-dimensional playmaking. Anthony Holland (Fresno St.) and Nate Calmese (Lamar) bring spacing. Braxton Meah returns as a quality starting center. Keyon Menifield leaving the program to redshirt at Arkansas stings, but Washington's revamped cast has upside. Wesley Yates joins the program as a four-star guard. Finishing 6th is the floor for this squad.

7. Utah -- After being upset by Stanford in the first round of the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament, Branden Carlson returns for his fifth campaign as a two-way force around the rim. This year, he'll lead Utah without the playmaking and floor spacing of UCLA-bound Stefanovic. Washington import Cole Bajema will fill the floor spacing void, but Rollie Worster -- who already ranked top-70 in assist rate last season -- will orchestrate everything offensively. If role players step up, Utah should climb into the top half of the conference. Note: They limped to an 8-10 record in-conference last season.

8. Stanford -- The playmaking of Harrison Ingram (now at North Carolina) is replaced by Jared Bynum of Providence. Bynum's traditional point guard play will be backed by Spencer Jones, Mike Jones and Brandon Angel as veteran contributors. Sophomore Maxime Raynaud anchors the interior at 7-foot-1 as well. Stanford lacks star power but has a solid floor.

9. ASU -- Frankie Collins can run the ship well enough, but the Sun Devils lose Marcus Bagley and the Cambridge brothers -- subtracting a ton of athleticism and floor stretching. Adam Miller and Shawn Phillips transferred in together from LSU, but ASU got worse this offseason.

10. Washington St -- Mouhamed Gueye's departure to the NBA and TJ Bamba's departure to Villanova leave massive shoes to fill in Pullman. Scarcely utilized at Kansas, Joseph Yesufu is a score-first guard that hasn't exceeded 13 minutes per game since 2020 with Drake. He and Isaac Jones -- a high-usage, uber-efficient, strong rebounding big from Idaho -- are the key newcomers. Jabe Mullins will return as Pac-12's best three-point shooter after canning 43.0 percent of 128 3PA. Andrej Jakimovski is a two-way forward, but he only played in 45 percent of the Cougars' minutes last season. Limited usage is a prevalent theme, with Washington St. set to trot out many unproven rotation players on the wings and as backcourt depth.

11. California -- Cal ranked in the bottom-15 nationwide for both 2-point FG% and 3-point FG% while playing at one of the slowest tempos and posting a below-average defense. Fortunately, Devin Askew (abdomen) returning to health to join transfer additions Jalen Cone and Jaylon Taylor provides a scoring punch. The Dark Ages for Cal hoops might not be over, but finishing ahead of Oregon St. and Washington St. is a distinct possibility.

12. Oregon St. -- Jordan Pope can fill it up, but losing Glenn Taylor to St. Johns hurts. Until a new scoring sidekick emerges, it's tough to predict Oregon St. ascending out of a bottom-2 spots in the conference. Chemistry works in the Beavers favor, as everyone returns except Taylor and Dzmitry Ryuny. Nate Meithof, an NAIA transfer from Southern Idaho, joins the program, which is an intriguing storyline but emblematic of their ranking.

Projected Team Rotations

First Name Last Name School Position Caleb Love Arizona G Pelle Larsson Arizona G Keshad Johnson Arizona F Henri Veesaar Arizona F Oumar Ballo Arizona C Jaden Bradley Arizona G Kylan Boswell Arizona G Motiejus Krivas Arizona C Frankie Collins Arizona St G Adam Miller Arizona St G Jamiya Neal Arizona St F Zane Meeks Arizona St F Alonzo Gaffney Arizona St C Brycen Long Arizona St G Kamari Lands Arizona St. F Bryant Selebangue Arizona St. F Jalen Cone California G Devin Askew California G Keonte Kennedy California G Jaylon Tyson California F Fardaws Aimaq California C Jalen Celestine California G Grant Newell California F ND Okafor California F KJ Simpson Colorado G J'Vonne Hadley Colorado G Cody Williams Colorado F Tristan da Silva Colorado F Eddie Lampkin Colorado C Julian Hammond Colorado G Luke O'Brien Colorado G Assane Diop Colorado F Keeshawn Barthelemy Oregon G Jermaine Couisnard Oregon G Mookie Cook Oregon F Kwame Evans Oregon F N'Faly Dante Oregon C Jackson Shelstad Oregon G Jesse Zarzuela Oregon G Nate Bittle Oregon C Jared Bynum Stanford G Andrej Stojakovic Stanford G Spencer Jones Stanford F Brandon Angel Stanford F Maxime Raynaud Stanford C Kanaan Carlyle Stanford G Mike Jones Stanford G James Keefe Stanford F Dylan Andrews UCLA G Jan Vide UCLA G Sebastian Mack UCLA G Lazar Stefanovic UCLA F Adem Bona UCLA C Will McClendon UCLA G Ilane Fibleuil UCLA F Kenneth Nwuba UCLA C Boogie Ellis USC G Bronny James USC G Isaiah Collier USC G Kobe Johnson USC G/F Joshua Morgan USC F D.J. Rodman USC F Kijani Wright USC F Vincent Iwuchukwu USC C Rollie Worster Utah G Gabe Madsen Utah G Cole Bajema Utah G Karahan Efeoglu Utah F Branden Carlson Utah C Deivon Smith Utah G Ben Carlson Utah F Lawson Lovering Utah C Sahvir Wheeler Washington G Paul Mulcahy Washington G Keion Brooks Washington F Moses Wood Washington F Braxton Meah Washington C Wesley Yates Washington G Anthony Holland Washington F Franck Kepnang Washington C Joseph Yesufu Washington St. G Jabe Mullins Washington St. G Andrej Jakimovski Washington St. F Isaac Jones Washington St. F Rueben Chinyelu Washington St. C Isaiah Watts Washington St. G Kymani Houinsou Washington St. G Jaylen Wells Washington St. F

