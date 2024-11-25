College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Monday, November 25

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Welcome to Feast Week as Thanksgiving holiday tournaments tip-off in earnest and there is college hoops on morning, noon, and night! I finally broke our winless streak yesterday but it was still a disappointing 1-2 day. Let's head into THE BEST holiday week on a positive note with a strong Monday.

Fort Wayne Mastodons vs Drexel Dragons

First of all, Mastodons v. Dragons has to be one of the coolest mascot matchups ever. On the court, Jon Coffman has built Fort Wayne into a solid program, hitting the 20-win mark in two of the last three seasons. They are a team that beats the teams under then and gives Power 5 teams a run for their money. At KenPom No. 181, Drexel should be a team Fort Wayne should handle. The Dragons have yet to beat anyone inside the top-150, and while this should be an entertaining game in Daytona Beach, I see value on PFW.



College Basketball Best Bet: Fort Wayne -5.5 (universal)

South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs Boise State Broncos

The Rabbits were good to us yesterday from the Cayman Islands, and I like the value they pose today. Boise is an excellent squad but tends to struggle with big numbers away from home. In yesterday's opener, the Broncos beat No. 301 Hampton by 14, and SDSU is a much better team. The Rabbits are on a 4-1 SU and ATS run in their last five away from home and are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 as dogs. They also have a top-100 win under their belt already (80-73 over McNeese), and I see this one being a tight contest.



College Basketball Best Bet: South Dakota State +13 (@ DraftKings)

Cornell Big Red at Iona Gaels

These are two strange teams that aren't playing in a holiday tournament, but I do like the value on Cornell here. When Cornell makes shots, they win, and Iona is one of the worst teams in the country at defending the three. Off a surprising home loss to Robert Morris, I see the Big Red getting hot and scoring early and often against the Gaels. Iona is just 3-7 ATS in their last 10 home games and that trend should continue tonight.



College Basketball Best Bet: Cornell +1.5 (@ BetMGM)

