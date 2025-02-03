College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, February 3

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

The February grind is real for players and handicappers alike. Sunday threw a lot of curveballs at me, and I was happy to escape with one win to mitigate the damage. Today's schedule looks appetizing, so here's hoping for more straight-line results!

Florida A&M Rattlers vs Alabama State Hornets

FAMU battled through an injury bug and has now rattled off five straight wins to put itself in SWAC contention. A&M's only home loss came during that injury-plagued stretch in early-January, and its four lined home wins were by three, 10, 30 and 16 points. Alabama State has just one road win on the year, and I don't see number two coming today. I think the wrong team is favored in this one.

College Basketball Best Bet: Florida A&M +1.5 (universal)



Delaware State Hornets vs Morgan State Bears

The Hornets are fully healthy and have just one home loss on the year -- a nine-point defeat to first-place Norfolk State. D-State is also undefeated against teams in the KenPom 300s with wins of three, 12, 13, seven and 23. At No. 328, Morgan State comes in on a three-game winning streak, but all three games came at home. The Bears are winless on the road, which includes a five-point loss at No. 300 Howard. I don't love the number, but I think it gives just enough value to back Delaware State today.

College Basketball Best Bet: Delaware State -4.5 (universal)



North Texas Mean Green at UAB Blazers

The Mean Green are coming off a wake-up call home loss to lowly UTSA, which put them in a tie with UAB for second in the AAC, one game behind Memphis. The difference for me in this game is North Texas has proven its ability to win big games against top-100 competition, while UAB is 0-4 against top-100 teams with an average loss margin of 9.5 points. UNT is 7-3 SU and 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 road games, and I see that trend continuing with a bounce-back win tonight.

College Basketball Best Bet: North Texas +2.5 (universal)



