College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, March 20

March, baby! As a fan, you have to love the chaos and unpredictability that comes with this time of year. College Hoops has taken pages from the NFL playbook and made sure the postseason tournaments are spread out well to fill in the gaps between the NCAA Tournament games and today is one of those days. There are only four games on the slate, all coming from Daytona Beach and the College Basketball Invitational Second Round action, but there's enough opportunity to make it interesting.

San Jose State vs Radford

SJSU coach Tim Miles is the most experienced coach in the CBI field, and he's done a masterful job with the Spartans all year. His squad is 14-2 SU against teams outside the KenPom top-100, including a 77-52 thrashing of first-round opponent Southern Indiana. SJSU is 4-1 ATS in its last five neutral site games and comes into this one on a 20-8 ATS run overall. The Spartans handle their business today.



College Basketball Best Bet: San Jose St. -6.5 (universal)

Sticking with this game, I believe there is significant value on the OVER as well. Yes, both teams play at a KenPom 300+ adj. tempo, and the projected possessions for this game is 61, but both teams have had many games over this total, with games in which possessions where in this area. Both teams are familiar with the arena and neither had troubles scoring in their first-round games. The over is 4-0 in Radford's last four games and 5-0 in its last five neutral-site games. This number has been set far too low.



College Basketball Best Bet: San Jose St./Radford OVER 125 (@ DraftKings)

Milwaukee vs Charlotte

This game will be a fascinating contrast in styles, as Milwaukee plays at the 12th-fastest tempo in the country, while Charlotte plays at the second-slowest. The Panthers have actually fared quite well in games where possessions were in the mid-60s, and Charlotte is prone to head-scratching losses, including a season sweep in C-USA play at the hands of KenPom No. 214 FIU. With Markeith Browning II back in the starting lineup, Milwaukee is at full strength, which puts my number much closer to even than this line indicates. I think the Panthers pull out the outright win here, but we'll gladly take all those points.



College Basketball Best Bet: Milwaukee +5.5 (@ FanDuel)

