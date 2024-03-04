College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, March 4

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Dang it.....another 1-2 day here is not indicative of how the last two weeks have been going for me. I just haven't found the right combination of games in this space of late, but I'm rolling into March very confident about what I'm seeing and analyzing. These next two weeks are my favorite two weeks of the entire season as conference tournaments start to tip off in full force, starting with the Atlantic Sun Conference TODAY! Let's get back on the winning track with three solid plays from around the country!

Southeast Louisiana Lions at Incarnate Word Cardinals

After a tough 1-4 start in Southland play, SELA has gone 8-3 down the stretch, including an impressive win over first-place McNeese. In conference, the Lions have stumbled only once against teams outside the KenPom top-300, and that loss was without two starters. In the other six games against such teams, SELA is 6-0 and winning by over 11 ppg on average. Incarnate is on a five-game slide and potentially without three starters tonight. With a valuable top-4 conference finish to play for, I see SELA coming out hot tonight.



College Basketball Best Bet: Southeastern Louisiana -3.5 (@ FanDuel)

Nicholls Colonels at Northwestern State Demons

Nicholls is another Southland team playing for a top-4 finish and is another team that has dominated the lower half of the conference. The Colonels are 9-0 against Southland teams outside the KenPom top-300 with an average winning margin of just over 7.5 ppg. Along those same lines, NW State has yet to record a win against any of the upper-division teams, including a 7-point loss at Nicholls in early-February. Further illustrating these points is Nicholls' 9-1 SU/7-3 ATS run as favorites and NW State's 3-7 SU/4-6 ATS slide as underdogs. The Demons will likely keep this close, but at this short number, I see value on the motivated Colonels.



College Basketball Best Bet: Nicholls -1.5 (@ PointsBet)

Northern Colorado Bears at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Recommending three road favorites is not usually a recipe for success, but in the smaller conferences, talent tends to travel and win out over home court. Here, in a three-way tie for second, NorCol is highly motivated to get a win and the Big Sky's second seed. Keeping with the similar thought process above, the Bears have yet to lose to any of the conference's teams outside the KenPom top-300 including a 15-point win over the Lumberjacks to open Big Sky play Dec 30. The Jacks are a capable underdog with a home win over Big Sky champ Eastern Washington, but the Bears have been excellent road warriors all year.



College Basketball Best Bet: Northern Colorado -3.5 (@ FanDuel)

